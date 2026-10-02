One of the first songs our children learn in their Bible classes is “This Little Light of Mine.” We teach them to let their light shine for Jesus so others can see, not to hide it, and to keep Satan from blowing it out.

This children’s song is rooted in what Jesus taught in His Sermon on the Mount. He said:

“You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16).

While the song is easy to sing, it’s a little more challenging to practice it in our lives. The song doesn’t mention that you will need to keep shining your light when a co-worker blames you for a problem at work, or when the umpire blows a call that costs your kid’s team the game, or when your husband or wife does something that annoys or frustrates you, and you want to snap back.

These small frustrations are one thing, but Jesus takes it even further. It’s during moments when following Christ is most difficult that our light shines the brightest for His glory. Right before Jesus talks about our light shining, He talks about how those who follow Him will be persecuted for His sake (Matthew 5:10-12). Having people say terrible things about you and mistreat you is about as dark as it gets. But this is the setting in which Jesus calls us to be “the salt of the earth” and the “light of the world” (Matthew 5:13-16).

So the next time we are tempted to hide our light, remember how Jesus willingly suffered for us, even though He did nothing wrong. Because of Him, we can shine our light for His glory - even during the darkest moments of our lives (1 Peter 2:21-24).

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