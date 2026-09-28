The way we carry ourselves and how we appear matters a great deal in our society. From garnering attention for ourselves to climbing the ladder of success, how we appear to others is considered extremely important.

“What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language.” — Miuccia Prada “A woman’s dress should be like a barbed-wire fence: serving its purpose without obstructing the view.” — Sophia Lauren “You cannot climb the ladder of success dressed in the costume of failure.“ — Zig Ziglar

In our “dress to impress” culture, we desperately need to be reminded of what God’s word says about modesty.

When we hear the word “modesty,” what usually comes to mind is wearing enough clothes to cover your body so that you aren’t revealing too much. While this is included in the biblical meaning of “modesty,” it is by no means the full picture.

In fact, we have probably done tremendous harm to our understanding of modesty by simply limiting it to wearing enough clothing.

Let’s turn our attention to God’s word and consider the full biblical picture of modesty and why we, as Christians, should practice it in a society that rejects it.

The Puzzle Pieces.

There are a few words in the New Testament that contribute to the complete picture of modesty. Using these individual “puzzle pieces,” we can put together the complete biblical picture of modesty.

Kosmios

This word, found in 1 Timothy 2:9 and 1 Timothy 3:2, is rooted in the Greek word for “the world” or “the universe.” It speaks to something that is arranged in an orderly fashion. In ancient Greek literature, it sometimes referred to the organization of a military unit, beautifully spoken words, and the orderly arrangement of the stars in the night sky.

During the first century, when the apostle Paul wrote 1 Timothy, the word when used of someone’s life referred to a disciplined, reliable person. They were someone who knew how to dress, speak, and act based on the setting and occasion. Their outer dress, actions, and words reflected the inner order of their life.

In 1 Timothy 2:9, this word is translated as “modest.” During the first century Roman/Greek context, it was common for Roman women to flaunt their wealth and social status by arranging their hair in elaborate towers with gold and jewels woven into the braids. But while this was the socially accepted thing to do, Paul says this is not “modest.”

In 1 Timothy 3:2, this word is translated as “good behavior” (NKJV) or “respectable” (ESV), and is one of the qualifications of an elder in the church. The lives of the church’s shepherds cannot be a chaotic mess. Their lives must be well-ordered. Everything in his life should point to someone who has his life well-arranged. He is someone who is worthy of respect because of this.

So, these two passages point to modesty including both orderly clothing (1 Timothy 2:9) and an orderly life (1 Timothy 3:2).

Aidōs

Again, in 1 Timothy 2:9, Paul says the women are to dress modestly, with “propriety” (NKJV). This word is the idea of “reverence.” The Greeks used this word to refer to having internal restraint to stop from doing or saying something shameful. It means the opposite of being brash or “loud.”

When paired along with our clothing, which Paul does in 1 Timothy 2:9, it means having restraint in what we wear. Could we wear something that makes our bodies look visually appealing to others? Sure - but is that what needs to be done? Could we wear something that calls attention to our wealth or status in the community? We could - but should we?

Aselgeia

Paul uses this word in Galatians 5:19 while listing the works of the flesh, and it’s translated as “lasciviousness” (KJV), “lewdness” (NKJV), or “sensuality” (ESV). While the word for “modesty” is about order, this word refers to throwing off all restraint. This word referred to dress, words, or behavior that were meant to shock or arouse others.

It often referred to the dress and behavior of individuals at various pagan feasts, or of prostitutes at idol temples. It was all about stirring up sexual desires and discarding moral boundaries.

Those who follow Christ are commanded to stay away from this (Romans 13:13; Mark 7:22).

Porneia

One of the places this word appears is in 1 Thessalonians 4:3, where Paul writes: “For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you should abstain from sexual immorality [or “fornication” KJV].” This term can broadly mean any sexual activity outside the boundaries of biblical marriage, and is behavior that characterizes the world (Romans 1:29), but ought not describe God’s people (1 Corinthians 5:1).

While it certainly applies to actions, Jesus taught that this begins in the heart (Matthew 5:28). Behavior, words, or clothing that intentionally provoke sexual activity or thoughts in someone who is not a person’s spouse would fall under the meaning of this word.

Sōphrosynē

With this word, we go back to 1 Timothy 2:9, and notice Paul says the women are to dress modestly with “moderation” (NKJV), “self-control” (ESV), or “discretion.” This is describing someone whose behavior and words are controlled by their mind, not their emotions. Paul uses this word in Acts 26:25 in referring to his speech as driven by “reason.”

It’s an internal mindset that thinks through what we are about to wear, say, or do. Why do I want to wear this? Should I do this? Is this what needs to be said? It guards against impulsive behavior.

Hypotassō

In 1 Peter 3:1-5, the apostle Peter uses this word to refer to the attitude wives are supposed to show toward their husbands. He also connects it to their clothing, making a similar point to Paul (v. 3) while emphasizing the importance of their “inward beauty” (v. 4).

Modesty means we are willing to take a step back and not be the center of attention, the loudest person in the room, or the one calling the shots. It means we “submit” ourselves to what’s good and right for the benefit of others.

While it’s a different Greek word, this idea is Paul’s point in Philippians 2:3-4.

The Contrast with Culture.

In studying these words, you’ve probably already started seeing how the biblical picture of modesty clashes with what is culturally accepted. This is not only the case today, but was also true in the first-century world.

Roman Culture.

In Roman society, a person’s clothing represented their rank and status in the community. The wealthy made sure their clothing projected their power and wealth to stand out from the common rabble, such as women organizing their hair into elaborate, jewel-filled “towers.”

So, when Paul addresses the Christian ladies in 1 Timothy 2:9, he is telling them to do something that completely goes against cultural norms. In Christ, there was no one with “superior status” (Galatians 3:27-29). So, why would they act like they were better than their brothers and sisters in Christ? This same problem is addressed in James 2:1-4, referring to men.

Roman culture also liked to show off the human body. If you think things are bad today, many Roman festivals and plays embraced nudity, and sexually explicit behavior was rampant, which Christians were urged to avoid (1 Corinthians 6:15-17).

The New Testament’s teaching of self-control and acting and dressing in such a way as not to provoke lust in others went completely against the thinking of Roman society.

Our Culture.

Today, our culture believes in flaunting - or as the kids say, “flexing” - one’s wealth through all sorts of designer labels and shoes, luxury items, and high-tech gadgets. If you browse social media, you’ll see this kind of behavior happening all the time. In fact, there are people called “influencers” who make their living through this sort of behavior.

Much of the fashionable clothing sold today is meant to maximize how a person’s body looks to provoke desire and catch the eyes of others. This is nothing new to today. It was fairly common in Roman society for people to wear nearly see-through clothing. The human body was treated then, as well as today, as a commodity to increase a person’s feeling of self-worth.

Scripture teaches something different. Your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19), not a billboard to attract people’s attention.

Modesty extends to our entire lives.

The way we dress, act, and talk are all included in living a “modest” life. We are called to reject the excesses of our culture and live a life of moderation. We are called to reject the wild, sexually careless lifestyle of our society to live a life of respectability and self-control.

Christ has all authority in this world, and He calls us to be different than the world.

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