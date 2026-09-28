Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Drew Suttles's avatar
Drew Suttles
3d

Great job taking a stand on a topic so many push to the side!

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Chase Green's avatar
Chase Green
2d

This is a really good overview. It’s so disheartening living in such an immodest society. And you’re right, flaunting braggadocios attitudes are everywhere.

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