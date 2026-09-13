Centered on Christ PodcastThe Word in the Life of the Church (1 Peter 1:22-2:10)111×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:59-25:59Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Word in the Life of the Church (1 Peter 1:22-2:10)Podcast Episode #204. Jameson StewardSep 13, 202611ShareTranscriptThe word of God is absolutely necessary in the life of the Lord’s church.Christians are: Born again through God’s word (1 Peter 1:22-25). Growing by God’s word (1 Peter 2:1-3). Identified in obedience to God’s word (1 Peter 2:4-10). ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesOrganizing the Church (Acts 6:1-7)Sep 6 • Jameson Steward“On This Rock I Will Build My Church” (Matthew 16:13-28)Aug 30 • Jameson StewardI'm Not a Bad PersonAug 23 • Jameson StewardPractical Matters on Church Unity (Ephesians 4:1-16)Aug 16 • Jameson StewardPractical Matters for Marriage (Part 2)Aug 9 • Jameson StewardPractical Wisdom for Marriage (Part 1)Aug 2 • Jameson StewardGetting the Lord's Supper Right by Glenn ColleyJun 7 • Jameson Steward