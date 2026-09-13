Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
The Word in the Life of the Church (1 Peter 1:22-2:10)
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The Word in the Life of the Church (1 Peter 1:22-2:10)

Podcast Episode #204.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward

The word of God is absolutely necessary in the life of the Lord’s church.

Christians are:

  • Born again through God’s word (1 Peter 1:22-25).

  • Growing by God’s word (1 Peter 2:1-3).

  • Identified in obedience to God’s word (1 Peter 2:4-10).

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