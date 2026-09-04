As part of Cain’s punishment for murdering Abel, God sent him away and made him “a fugitive and a vagabond” (Genesis 4:14). Reporting his expulsion, Genesis 4:16 states:

“Then Cain went out from the presence of the Lord and dwelt in the land of Nod on the east of Eden.”

Although the description of Cain leaving “the presence of the Lord” should be understood in a physical sense, it also reveals his spiritual condition and the condition of many others at that time (Genesis 4:19, 23 24). This is why Jude warned about those who “have gone in the way of Cain” (Jude 11).

This is certainly not the path Christians should take.

Thankfully, Cain’s way is not the only one mentioned in Scripture. Some of the descendants of Adam and Eve did not depart from God and continued to please him. Enoch, for example, “walked with God; and he was not, for God took him” (Genesis 5:24; cf. Hebrews 11:5). The same is later said of Noah (Genesis 6:9).

Noah is first introduced in the Bible in Genesis 5. He was the son of Lamech and the grandson of Methuselah. When Noah was born, his father said,

“This one will comfort us concerning our work and the toil of our hands, because of the ground which the Lord has cursed” (Genesis 5:29).

Whether Lamech believed Noah would be the instrument to undo the curse of Genesis 3, things surely did not turn out as he hoped. Noah did, however, obey the Lord, and God used the flood to cleanse the world from the wickedness that was so prevalent.

During Noah’s lifetime, “the Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually” (Genesis 6:5). This grieved the Lord (verse 6).

In response, He declared: “I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth, both man and beast, creeping thing and birds of the air, for I am sorry that I have made them” (verse 7). Unlike those who rebelled against God, Noah “found grace in the eyes of the Lord” (verse 8).

Rather than destroying Noah, God offered a plan for his salvation. The extension of this plan was an act of grace. Nevertheless, Noah had to obey God’s directions. Importantly, his willingness to do this is described in the New Testament as an act of faith. Summarizing Noah’s actions, Hebrews 11:7 states:

“By faith Noah, being divinely warned of things not yet seen, moved with godly fear, prepared an ark for the saving of his household, by which he condemned the world and became heir of the righteousness which is according to faith.”

If anything, Noah’s life stands as a wonderful example of obedience to God (Genesis 6:22). The way of Noah is worth following.

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.