At the close of Esther 5, it appears as if everything is going Haman’s way. Sometimes it feels like evil has the upper hand in this world.

But the events of Esther 6 will show Haman’s carefully made evil plans start to unravel.

The King’s Plan to Honor Mordecai

That night the king could not sleep. So one was commanded to bring the book of the records of the chronicles; and they were read before the king. And it was found written that Mordecai had told of Bigthana and Teresh, two of the king’s eunuchs, the doorkeepers who had sought to lay hands on King Ahasuerus. Then the king said, “What honor or dignity has been bestowed on Mordecai for this?” And the king’s servants who attended him said, “Nothing has been done for him.” (Esther 6:1-3)

The king being unable to sleep on this particular night is yet another one of those “coincidences” that is brought about through God’s providential care for His people. So, the king had the records of events that happened in his kingdom brought and read to him. Most of these events were probably very dull, and perhaps the king hoped to be so bored he would finally drift off to sleep.

But it “just so happened” that something was read that piqued his interest. He was reminded of how Mordecai helped uncover a plot to take his life (Esther 2:19-23). He asked, “What was done to honor Mordecai for saving my life?” His servants responded, “Nothing.”

You can imagine it bothered the king that such loyalty in the face of treason had gone unrewarded. History tells us that the Persian kings had a reputation for rewarding such heroic deeds. Right as the king is thinking through this, Haman enters the scene, and his entrance makes for a rather entertaining moment.

So the king said, “Who is in the court?” Now Haman had just entered the outer court of the king’s palace to suggest that the king hang Mordecai on the gallows that he had prepared for him. The king’s servants said to him, “Haman is there, standing in the court.” And the king said, “Let him come in.” So Haman came in, and the king asked him, “What shall be done for the man whom the king delights to honor?” Now Haman thought in his heart, “Whom would the king delight to honor more than me?” And Haman answered the king, “For the man whom the king delights to honor, let a royal robe be brought which the king has worn, and a horse on which the king has ridden, which has a royal crest placed on its head. Then let this robe and horse be delivered to the hand of one of the king’s most noble princes, that he may array the man whom the king delights to honor. Then parade him on horseback through the city square, and proclaim before him: ‘Thus shall it be done to the man whom the king delights to honor!’ “ (Esther 6:4-9)

The king finds out Haman is waiting outside to see him, and invites him in. Upon entering, the king immediately asks Haman, “What should be done for the man the king desires to honor?”

Haman immediately assumes the king is thinking about him. He tells the king to put one of his royal robes on the individual and let the individual ride on one of his own horses. Then, have the individual guided through the crowded city square by one of the king’s most important princes. The prince would proclaim, “Thus shall it be done to the man whom the king delights to honor!”

Some believe Haman’s response showed his desire to eventually sit on the throne of Persia himself.

Then the king said to Haman, “Hurry, take the robe and the horse, as you have suggested, and do so for Mordecai the Jew who sits within the king’s gate! Leave nothing undone of all that you have spoken.” So Haman took the robe and the horse, arrayed Mordecai and led him on horseback through the city square, and proclaimed before him, “Thus shall it be done to the man whom the king delights to honor!” Afterward Mordecai went back to the king’s gate. But Haman hurried to his house, mourning and with his head covered. When Haman told his wife Zeresh and all his friends everything that had happened to him, his wise men and his wife Zeresh said to him, “If Mordecai, before whom you have begun to fall, is of Jewish descent, you will not prevail against him but will surely fall before him.” While they were still talking with him, the king’s eunuchs came, and hastened to bring Haman to the banquet which Esther had prepared. (Esther 6:10-14)

After hearing Haman’s suggestion, the king told him to quickly do everything he suggested - not for himself, but for Mordecai the Jew! Haman did everything the king said, but oh, can you imagine how mortified he must have been?

I wonder how enthusiastic the proclamation was about the king honoring Mordecai coming from the mouth of Haman? The tables have been suddenly, and unexpectedly turned. Haman is forced to honor the very man he hoped to have killed.

After he is finished honoring Mordecai, Haman runs home crying with his head covered. He is humiliated. After telling his friends and wife everything that happened to him, they respond, but not with a comforting message like Haman probably wished. They said, “Since Mordecai is a Jew, you will fall before him.” This point is one of the major themes of the book of Esther: attempting to destroy God’s people results in one’s own destruction.

Haman barely had time to consider their warning before the king’s servants arrived to take him to his personal banquet with the king and queen.

While Haman appeared in complete control of events at the end of Esther 5, now we get the picture of events having completely spiraled out of his control. We are reminded that there is much greater Being in control of these events.

Read more in the Return From Exile series here.

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