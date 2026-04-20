The nation had delayed rebuilding the temple for far too long, and God’s prophets commanded and encouraged them to resume what they should have already finished.

In Ezra 5-6, we discover how the nation responded to the preaching of God’s prophets. It’s about the people of God finishing what they delayed, and showing how God works through His word and in the world to accomplish His will.

The People Start Rebuilding the Temple.

Then the prophet Haggai and Zechariah the son of Iddo, prophets, prophesied to the Jews who were in Judah and Jerusalem, in the name of the God of Israel, who was over them. So Zerubbabel the son of Shealtiel and Jeshua the son of Jozadak rose up and began to build the house of God which is in Jerusalem; and the prophets of God were with them, helping them. (Ezra 5:1-2)

Beginning with their leaders - Zerubbabel (their civil leader) and Jeshua (their spiritual leader) - the nation got up and got back to work on the temple in Jerusalem. The prophets were with them in their work, continuing to help and encourage them.

When God’s people begin, or resume, any work, it must begin with the leaders. The people must fall in line behind their godly leaders (Hebrews 13:17), but without leadership, there will be little to no movement in the right direction. This was at least part of the reason the temple rebuilding project has languished for years. And so, Haggai and Zechariah focused on encouraging the leadership to “lead the charge” in rebuilding the temple (Haggai 2:1-4; Zechariah 3-4).

Those who proclaim God’s word ought to be right there among the people, working alongside them and continuing to encourage them to finish the work they started. Paul reminded the elders of the church in Ephesus that this is exactly what he had done when he was among them (Acts 20:27-31).

The Persian Governor Looks Into the Rebuilding.

At the same time Tattenai the governor of the region beyond the River and Shethar-Boznai and their companions came to them and spoke thus to them: “Who has commanded you to build this temple and finish this wall?” Then, accordingly, we told them the names of the men who were constructing this building. But the eye of their God was upon the elders of the Jews, so that they could not make them cease till a report could go to Darius. Then a written answer was returned concerning this matter. (Ezra 5:3-5)

Word gets back to Tattenai, the Persian governor of the Jews’ region, that the Jews had resumed rebuilding the temple. He arrives and inquires who told them to rebuild the temple and the walls of Jerusalem. The Jews gave them the names of their leaders, but “the eye of God” was watching over the leaders of the Jews, and they were not stopped in the rebuilding. It seems the Persian governor preferred to let them continue until he heard from King Darius. This was the providence of God at work for His people.

Tattenai sends a letter to the king, telling him what’s going on and what the Jewish people have told him.

This is a copy of the letter that Tattenai sent: The governor of the region beyond the River, and Shethar-Boznai, and his companions, the Persians who were in the region beyond the River, to Darius the king. (They sent a letter to him, in which was written thus) To Darius the king: All peace. Let it be known to the king that we went into the province of Judea, to the temple of the great God, which is being built with heavy stones, and timber is being laid in the walls; and this work goes on diligently and prospers in their hands. Then we asked those elders, and spoke thus to them: “Who commanded you to build this temple and to finish these walls?” We also asked them their names to inform you, that we might write the names of the men who were chief among them. And thus they returned us an answer, saying: “We are the servants of the God of heaven and earth, and we are rebuilding the temple that was built many years ago, which a great king of Israel built and completed. But because our fathers provoked the God of heaven to wrath, He gave them into the hand of Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon, the Chaldean, who destroyed this temple and carried the people away to Babylon. However, in the first year of Cyrus king of Babylon, King Cyrus issued a decree to build this house of God. Also, the gold and silver articles of the house of God, which Nebuchadnezzar had taken from the temple that was in Jerusalem and carried into the temple of Babylon—those King Cyrus took from the temple of Babylon, and they were given to one named Sheshbazzar, whom he had made governor. And he said to him, ‘Take these articles; go, carry them to the temple site that is in Jerusalem, and let the house of God be rebuilt on its former site.’ Then the same Sheshbazzar came and laid the foundation of the house of God which is in Jerusalem; but from that time even until now it has been under construction, and it is not finished.” Now therefore, if it seems good to the king, let a search be made in the king’s treasure house, which is there in Babylon, whether it is so that a decree was issued by King Cyrus to build this house of God at Jerusalem, and let the king send us his pleasure concerning this matter. (Ezra 5:6-17)

The Jews’ leaders informed the Persian governor about what had happened to the temple, causing it to be destroyed. They also told him the authority they had been given by King Cyrus to rebuild it (Ezra 1:1-4).

Tattenai informs King Darius of all this and suggests that a search be made in the royal archives to see if this decree was in fact issued. About eighteen years had passed, and apparently, the Persian filing system had misplaced the decree. Tattenai said he would await further word from the king as to what he wanted him to do.

The King Issues a Decree.

Then King Darius issued a decree, and a search was made in the archives, where the treasures were stored in Babylon. And at Achmetha, in the palace that is in the province of Media, a scroll was found, and in it a record was written thus: In the first year of King Cyrus, King Cyrus issued a decree concerning the house of God at Jerusalem: “Let the house be rebuilt, the place where they offered sacrifices; and let the foundations of it be firmly laid, its height sixty cubits and its width sixty cubits, with three rows of heavy stones and one row of new timber. Let the expenses be paid from the king’s treasury. Also let the gold and silver articles of the house of God, which Nebuchadnezzar took from the temple which is in Jerusalem and brought to Babylon, be restored and taken back to the temple which is in Jerusalem, each to its place; and deposit them in the house of God”— Now therefore, Tattenai, governor of the region beyond the River, and Shethar-Boznai, and your companions the Persians who are beyond the River, keep yourselves far from there. Let the work of this house of God alone; let the governor of the Jews and the elders of the Jews build this house of God on its site. (Ezra 6:1-7)

Sure enough, digging through the Persian royal archives yielded King Cyrus’ decree to allow the Jewish people to rebuild the temple with all expenses paid out of the king’s treasury, and with all the items of gold and silver restored to the temple of God.

So, King Darious told Tattenai and those with him not to interfere with the Jews’ rebuilding of the temple. But he didn’t just tell them what not to do. He also gave orders for what they must do for the Jewish people.

Moreover I issue a decree as to what you shall do for the elders of these Jews, for the building of this house of God: Let the cost be paid at the king’s expense from taxes on the region beyond the River; this is to be given immediately to these men, so that they are not hindered. And whatever they need—young bulls, rams, and lambs for the burnt offerings of the God of heaven, wheat, salt, wine, and oil, according to the request of the priests who are in Jerusalem—let it be given them day by day without fail, that they may offer sacrifices of sweet aroma to the God of heaven, and pray for the life of the king and his sons. (Ezra 6:8-10)

King Darius gave instructions that the building expenses would be paid for “at the king’s expense” from the tax revenue. He ordered Tattenai not to delay in doing this, but to give it immediately to the Jews. They were not to be hindered in any way.

Also, whatever animals were needed for sacrifices, the Jews were to be given these each day “without fail.” Their sacrifices must continue, along with their prayers for the king’s life and his household.

So, not only does King Darius forbid his governors from stopping the Jews from rebuilding the temple, but he also orders them to do everything they can to help them rebuild. The king closes with a sobering warning to anyone who might consider disobeying his orders.

Also I issue a decree that whoever alters this edict, let a timber be pulled from his house and erected, and let him be hanged on it; and let his house be made a refuse heap because of this. And may the God who causes His name to dwell there destroy any king or people who put their hand to alter it, or to destroy this house of God which is in Jerusalem. I Darius issue a decree; let it be done diligently. (Ezra 6:11-12)

Anyone who changed what the king commanded was to be hanged on a beam from his own house, and his house would be turned into a garbage dump. King Darius also called on the LORD God to destroy any king or nation that stretched out their hand against the temple of God in Jerusalem.

Now, with word from the king in hand, Tattenai takes action regarding the Jews rebuilding the temple in Jerusalem.

The Temple is Rebuilt.

Then Tattenai, governor of the region beyond the River, Shethar-Boznai, and their companions diligently did according to what King Darius had sent. So the elders of the Jews built, and they prospered through the prophesying of Haggai the prophet and Zechariah the son of Iddo. And they built and finished it, according to the commandment of the God of Israel, and according to the command of Cyrus, Darius, and Artaxerxes king of Persia. (Ezra 6:13-14)

The Persian governor did exactly as King Darius commanded. Thus, the Jews were allowed to rebuild the temple without any outside interference. In fact, they received a great deal of help from the outside.

The people “prospered” during the prophesying of Haggai and Zechariah, whose word from the LORD came to pass, exactly as He had said. The temple was rebuilt according to God’s command and the decrees of the kings of Persia.

Now the temple was finished on the third day of the month of Adar, which was in the sixth year of the reign of King Darius. Then the children of Israel, the priests and the Levites and the rest of the descendants of the captivity, celebrated the dedication of this house of God with joy. And they offered sacrifices at the dedication of this house of God, one hundred bulls, two hundred rams, four hundred lambs, and as a sin offering for all Israel twelve male goats, according to the number of the tribes of Israel. They assigned the priests to their divisions and the Levites to their divisions, over the service of God in Jerusalem, as it is written in the Book of Moses. (Ezra 6:15-18)

The temple was completed on about March 12, 516 B.C. The completion of the temple concluded with a great celebration, dedicating the house of God with joy. Hundreds of sacrifices were offered, and a sin offering for each tribe of Israel was offered. Also, the priests and Levites were reorganized to serve in the temple according to the Law of Moses.

The Passover is Celebrated.

And the descendants of the captivity kept the Passover on the fourteenth day of the first month. For the priests and the Levites had purified themselves; all of them were ritually clean. And they slaughtered the Passover lambs for all the descendants of the captivity, for their brethren the priests, and for themselves. Then the children of Israel who had returned from the captivity ate together with all who had separated themselves from the filth of the nations of the land in order to seek the LORD God of Israel. And they kept the Feast of Unleavened Bread seven days with joy; for the LORD made them joyful, and turned the heart of the king of Assyria toward them, to strengthen their hands in the work of the house of God, the God of Israel. (Ezra 6:19-22)

The temple was completed, and the priests and Levites were reorganized in time to keep the Passover.

There was a focus on purification and separating themselves “from the filth of the nations of the land” to seek the LORD God of Israel. Paul would later point back to the same idea, showing this was part of what the Passover was all about (1 Corinthians 5:6-8). The Feast of Unleavened Bread went hand-in-hand with the Passover and immediately followed it (Leviticus 23:4-6). This feast was about purity and separation from sin.

The Passover remembered how God delivered Israel from Egyptian slavery and spared them from the final plague (Exodus 12). In Ezra 6, the nation has recently come out of a second captivity, and once again, they celebrate God delivering them.

Celebrating these feasts marks the nation’s recommittment to holiness, to be the people of God whom He has delivered from captivity. As Christians, we find the same idea in the New Testament (Romans 6:11-14; 1 Peter 1:13-16).

We’re told at the end of the chapter that the people’s joy and the favor of the king were the work of God. He was not absent during all of this, but was working to the benefit of His people and the accomplishment of His will.

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