Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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C.A. Campbell's avatar
C.A. Campbell
5d

Amen!

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Aimee Williams's avatar
Aimee Williams
6d

this is true, 'otherwise we too will be cut off' isn't something I hear a lot, but it's good to reminded of this truth! and it very much goes against the teaching of just believe and all of your sins are forgiven, which is what I see often on TV and online.

side note, in studying the Greek and Hebrew I have not yet found a Greek or Hebrew word that means "worship" - I have found that the words for bow down, serve, fear, devoted and religion are replaced with the word "worship".

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