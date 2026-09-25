When individuals consider the attributes of God, they often isolate one characteristic and elevate it above all others.

For example, some have argued that since God is love (1 John 4:8), He will not punish disobedient individuals eternally in hell. Contrary to this view, Scripture teaches that such will occur (Matthew 25:46). Thus, the one who dismisses eternal punishment mistakenly places one attribute of God (His love) above another (His justice).

In reality, all of God’s attributes function in such a fashion as to make them inseparable. Trying to pit one attribute of God against another is nothing more than an attempt to pit God against Himself!

Rather than doing this, let’s notice how God’s attributes serve as complements to one another.

God’s Mercy and Justice.

Providing an example of how this occurs, the psalmist wrote:

“You answered them, O LORD, our God; You were to them God-Who-Forgives, though You took vengeance on their deeds” (Psalm 99:8).

This verse mentions to attributes of God. First, we notice His mercy. He was known as “God-Who-Forgives.” What a wonderful title!

IN the same breath, however, the psalmist pointed out that God took vengeance on the deeds of the people. God’s justice, then, is the second characteristic mentioned.

Although some consider justice and mercy to be antithetical, they are not. In God, justice and mercy work together in His forgiving those who repent and His punishing those who continue in sin.

God’s Goodness and Severity.

Another example of the balance found in God’s attributes is seen in Paul’s letter to the Romans. He wrote:

“Therefore consider the goodness and severity of God: on those who fell, severity; but toward you, goodness, if you continue in His goodness. Otherwise, you will be cut off” (Romans 11:22).

Again, two attributes are mentioned: goodness and severity. Are they antagonistic? Hardly! As a matter of fact, they complement one another perfectly.

God is good toward those who obey and severe toward those who sin.

The proper view of God recognizes that His attributes work in conjunction with one another. One may not be isolated in favor of another.

Let us view God as He is depicted in Scripture, and let us worship and serve Him as He desires.

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.