Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Raju sambattula's avatar
Raju sambattula
Aug 7

Thank you for sharing this encouraging and Christ-centered article. It is a powerful reminder that true righteousness cannot be earned by our own efforts but is found only in Jesus Christ. No amount of good works can save us because salvation is the gift of God's grace. As Ephesians 2:8–9 reminds us, we are saved by grace through faith, not by works, so that no one may boast. Paul also wrote in Philippians 3:9 that he desired to be found in Christ, not having his own righteousness, but the righteousness that comes through faith in Him. Romans 3:22 tells us that the righteousness of God comes through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe, and 2 Corinthians 5:21 declares that Christ, who knew no sin, became sin for us so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. What an amazing expression of God's love, mercy, and grace! Jesus alone is the way, the truth, and the life (John 14:6), and through His death and resurrection we are reconciled to the Father. Titus 3:5 reminds us that He saved us, not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy. Isaiah 64:6 also humbly reminds us that our own righteousness is like filthy rags before a holy God, showing how desperately we need the righteousness that only Christ can provide. Because we have been declared righteous through faith, we are now called to walk in obedience, holiness, and gratitude, allowing our lives to reflect the transforming power of the Gospel. As Romans 5:1 says, Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you again for taking the time to write and share this biblical truth. It is always encouraging to read messages that point people back to the sufficiency of Christ and the authority of Scripture. May the Lord continue to bless your ministry, give you wisdom, and use your writing to strengthen believers, encourage those who are seeking the truth, and lead many people into a saving relationship with Jesus Christ. May we never place our confidence in ourselves but always rejoice in the perfect righteousness that is found only in our Savior, giving Him all the glory, honor, and praise forever.

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