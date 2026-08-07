In what is arguably the thesis statement of his letter to the Romans, the apostle Paul wrote:
“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek. For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, ‘The just shall live by faith’” (Romans 1:16-17).
The Righteousness of God vs. the Unrighteousness of Man
According to Paul, the saving gospel message reveals the righteousness of God. God’s righteousness, however, stands in stark contrast to man’s unrighteousness. Describing man, Paul declared:
“There is none righteous, no, not one; there is none who understands; there is none who seeks after God” (Romans 3:10-11).
Describing God, Paul wrote:
“But now the righteousness of God apart from the law is revealed, being witnessed by the Law and the Prophets, even the righteousness of God, through faith in Jesus Christ, to all and on all who believe” (verses 21-22).
God’s Plan for Righteousness
Paul wanted his readers to know God was making it possible for them to be forgiven and made righteous. God’s plan did not involve their perfection. Rather, it required the death of His perfect Son. Stressing this point, Paul noted:
“Therefore, as through one man’s offense judgment came to all men, resulting in condemnation, even so through one Man’s righteous act the free gift came to all men, resulting in justification of life. For as by one man’s disobedience many were made sinners, so also by one Man’s obedience many will be made righteous” (Romans 5:18-19).
Righteousness comes through obedience to the gospel, not perfect law keeping.
The Path to Righteousness
Those who attempt to secure righteousness through their own efforts will ultimately be disappointed. Like Paul, they will find themselves violating the law they want to obey (Romans 7:15-20). If they evaluate their efforts properly, they will parrot his conclusion:
“O wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death? I thank God—through Jesus Christ our Lord!” (verses 24-25).
The path to righteousness is not through personal resolve. Instead, it comes through complete submission to the Lord. We must be found “in Christ” and follow the Spirit rather than our fleshly lusts (Romans 8:1).
The Distinction of God’s Righteousness
In Romans 10:1-13, Paul emphasizes the distinction between God’s righteousness and man’s futile attempts at securing righteousness. Regarding those who depended upon their own efforts, he wrote:
“For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and seeking to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted to the righteousness of God” (Romans 10:3).
Conversely, those who submit God and rely upon His saving plan do not have to perform impossible tasks in order to obtain righteousness. We must simply trust and obey (verses 8-13).
God’s way to righteousness is the only way.
Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.
Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.
Thank you for sharing this encouraging and Christ-centered article. It is a powerful reminder that true righteousness cannot be earned by our own efforts but is found only in Jesus Christ. No amount of good works can save us because salvation is the gift of God's grace. As Ephesians 2:8–9 reminds us, we are saved by grace through faith, not by works, so that no one may boast. Paul also wrote in Philippians 3:9 that he desired to be found in Christ, not having his own righteousness, but the righteousness that comes through faith in Him. Romans 3:22 tells us that the righteousness of God comes through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe, and 2 Corinthians 5:21 declares that Christ, who knew no sin, became sin for us so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. What an amazing expression of God's love, mercy, and grace! Jesus alone is the way, the truth, and the life (John 14:6), and through His death and resurrection we are reconciled to the Father. Titus 3:5 reminds us that He saved us, not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy. Isaiah 64:6 also humbly reminds us that our own righteousness is like filthy rags before a holy God, showing how desperately we need the righteousness that only Christ can provide. Because we have been declared righteous through faith, we are now called to walk in obedience, holiness, and gratitude, allowing our lives to reflect the transforming power of the Gospel. As Romans 5:1 says, Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you again for taking the time to write and share this biblical truth. It is always encouraging to read messages that point people back to the sufficiency of Christ and the authority of Scripture. May the Lord continue to bless your ministry, give you wisdom, and use your writing to strengthen believers, encourage those who are seeking the truth, and lead many people into a saving relationship with Jesus Christ. May we never place our confidence in ourselves but always rejoice in the perfect righteousness that is found only in our Savior, giving Him all the glory, honor, and praise forever.