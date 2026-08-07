In what is arguably the thesis statement of his letter to the Romans, the apostle Paul wrote:

“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek. For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, ‘The just shall live by faith’” (Romans 1:16-17).

The Righteousness of God vs. the Unrighteousness of Man

According to Paul, the saving gospel message reveals the righteousness of God. God’s righteousness, however, stands in stark contrast to man’s unrighteousness. Describing man, Paul declared:

“There is none righteous, no, not one; there is none who understands; there is none who seeks after God” (Romans 3:10-11).

Describing God, Paul wrote:

“But now the righteousness of God apart from the law is revealed, being witnessed by the Law and the Prophets, even the righteousness of God, through faith in Jesus Christ, to all and on all who believe” (verses 21-22).

God’s Plan for Righteousness

Paul wanted his readers to know God was making it possible for them to be forgiven and made righteous. God’s plan did not involve their perfection. Rather, it required the death of His perfect Son. Stressing this point, Paul noted:

“Therefore, as through one man’s offense judgment came to all men, resulting in condemnation, even so through one Man’s righteous act the free gift came to all men, resulting in justification of life. For as by one man’s disobedience many were made sinners, so also by one Man’s obedience many will be made righteous” (Romans 5:18-19).

Righteousness comes through obedience to the gospel, not perfect law keeping.

The Path to Righteousness

Those who attempt to secure righteousness through their own efforts will ultimately be disappointed. Like Paul, they will find themselves violating the law they want to obey (Romans 7:15-20). If they evaluate their efforts properly, they will parrot his conclusion:

“O wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death? I thank God—through Jesus Christ our Lord!” (verses 24-25).

The path to righteousness is not through personal resolve. Instead, it comes through complete submission to the Lord. We must be found “in Christ” and follow the Spirit rather than our fleshly lusts (Romans 8:1).

The Distinction of God’s Righteousness

In Romans 10:1-13, Paul emphasizes the distinction between God’s righteousness and man’s futile attempts at securing righteousness. Regarding those who depended upon their own efforts, he wrote:

“For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and seeking to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted to the righteousness of God” (Romans 10:3).

Conversely, those who submit God and rely upon His saving plan do not have to perform impossible tasks in order to obtain righteousness. We must simply trust and obey (verses 8-13).

God’s way to righteousness is the only way.

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.