The final chapter of Zechariah might be the most difficult to interpret. It is full of apocalyptic language and symbolic pictures. There is considerable disagreement among commentators about what this chapter is referencing.

Just among some of the sources I’ve been using:

Rick Billingsley (Truth Commentaries) and Homer Hailey believe this chapter is symbolic for the spiritual kingdom of God - the church of Jesus Christ - and the world’s assault on His church.

Burton Coffman believed it pointed forward to the destruction of Jerusalem in A.D. 70, and also to the final return of Jesus Christ.

Wayne Jackson doesn’t really offer an interpretation for this chapter. He reveals what he believes it’s NOT talking about (dispensationalism), and then explains what’s in the chapter.

To remain consistent with how I’ve been interpreting these chapters up to this point, we will continue to look at this chapter through the lens of Jesus and what He came to this earth to accomplish.

I don’t feel confident I’ll have all the answers, but I am comfortable pointing us to Jesus from this text.

A Day of Destruction (14:1-8)

Behold, the day of the LORD is coming, And your spoil will be divided in your midst. For I will gather all the nations to battle against Jerusalem; The city shall be taken, The houses rifled, And the women ravished. Half of the city shall go into captivity, But the remnant of the people shall not be cut off from the city. Then the LORD will go forth And fight against those nations, As He fights in the day of battle. And in that day His feet will stand on the Mount of Olives, Which faces Jerusalem on the east. And the Mount of Olives shall be split in two, From east to west, Making a very large valley; Half of the mountain shall move toward the north And half of it toward the south. Then you shall flee through My mountain valley, For the mountain valley shall reach to Azal. Yes, you shall flee As you fled from the earthquake In the days of Uzziah king of Judah. Thus the LORD my God will come, And all the saints with You. It shall come to pass in that day That there will be no light; The lights will diminish. It shall be one day Which is known to the LORD Neither day nor night. But at evening time it shall happen That it will be light. And in that day it shall be—That living waters shall flow from Jerusalem, Half of them toward the eastern sea And half of them toward the western sea; In both summer and winter it shall occur. (Zechariah 14:1-8)

The opening verses of this chapter picture great suffering that the people of Jerusalem would endure. Yet, they wouldn’t be completely destroyed (v. 1-2). God’s providence and sovereignty are evident in these verses (Daniel 2:21; 4:17; Matthew 22:7).

The LORD would go out to fight against the nations that cause their suffering (v. 3). He would stand on the Mount of Olives and face Jerusalem. In Ezekiel 11:23, the glory of the LORD departed from them and stood on this same mountain. Now, He is pictured as returning for their deliverance. He splits the mountain, and the people escape through the way He made for them (v. 5). Their escape is compared to when they fled an earthquake during the reign of King Uzziah (Amos 1:1).

They would experience a temporary time of darkness, but then the light would appear again (v. 6-7). On that day, “living waters shall flow from Jerusalem” (v. 8). Jesus referred to Himself as the one who gives living water (John 4:10; 7:37-39). What Jesus is speaking of clearly points forward to the time after His crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension back into heaven, after which the gospel of Christ would be preached (Acts 2:1-4, 16-21, 38; 5:32).

This leads me to think that Zechariah’s prophecy likely deals with the many hardships the Jewish people would endure during the “400 years of silence” leading up to the time of Christ. Daniel also wrote about these difficult times (Daniel 8, 11).

The Lord Reigns (14:9-11)

And the LORD shall be King over all the earth. In that day it shall be “The LORD is one,” And His name one. All the land shall be turned into a plain from Geba to Rimmon south of Jerusalem. Jerusalem shall be raised up and inhabited in her place from Benjamin’s Gate to the place of the First Gate and the Corner Gate, and from the Tower of Hananel to the king’s winepresses. The people shall dwell in it; And no longer shall there be utter destruction, But Jerusalem shall be safely inhabited. (Zechariah 14:9-11)

This section points forward to the time when God would be universally recognized and reverenced throughout the world because of the “living water flowing from Jerusalem” (v. 8). “The idea is that the name of the Messiah would be in the mouth of all people” (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Zechariah, 445).

The LORD God’s authority over all the earth has been given into the hands of His Son, Jesus the Christ (Zechariah 9:9-10; Matthew 28:18; Ephesians 1:20-23; 1 Timothy 6:15; Revelation 17:14; 19:16). “The Godhead would be operating cooperatively - as ‘one’ (v. 9)” (Jackson, The Prophets, 492).

While things would be difficult, and the people would be brought low, the Messiah would come. He would reign, bringing restoration and “times of refreshment” (Acts 3:19). And then, they would be refreshed, exalted, and at peace. While they had once been forced out of their homes, the city is pictured as once again being a safe place to live.

A Curse Upon the Enemies (14:12-15)

And this shall be the plague with which the LORD will strike all the people who fought against Jerusalem: Their flesh shall dissolve while they stand on their feet, Their eyes shall dissolve in their sockets, And their tongues shall dissolve in their mouths. It shall come to pass in that day That a great panic from the LORD will be among them. Everyone will seize the hand of his neighbor, And raise his hand against his neighbor’s hand; Judah also will fight at Jerusalem. And the wealth of all the surrounding nations Shall be gathered together: Gold, silver, and apparel in great abundance. Such also shall be the plague On the horse and the mule, On the camel and the donkey, And on all the cattle that will be in those camps. So shall this plague be. (Zechariah 14:12-15)

Zechariah describes how everyone who was an enemy of God and His people would be “dissolved” and fall before one another. There is likely a connection to the plagues in Egypt (Exodus 7-11), as well as the terrible plague upon King Jehoram (2 Chronicles 21:12-15). Their enemies turning on one another reminds me of what God did to the Midianites during the days of Gideon (Judges 7:19-22).

While this curse would be upon the enemies, God’s city would be the heir of the wealth of the fallen nations (Haggai 2:7). The plunderers (v. 2) would become the plundered. The enemies of God would not be victorious.

A Time for Worship (14:16-19)

And it shall come to pass that everyone who is left of all the nations which came against Jerusalem shall go up from year to year to worship the King, the LORD of hosts, and to keep the Feast of Tabernacles. And it shall be that whichever of the families of the earth do not come up to Jerusalem to worship the King, the LORD of hosts, on them there will be no rain. If the family of Egypt will not come up and enter in, they shall have no rain; they shall receive the plague with which the LORD strikes the nations who do not come up to keep the Feast of Tabernacles. This shall be the punishment of Egypt and the punishment of all the nations that do not come up to keep the Feast of Tabernacles. (Zechariah 14:16-19)

Here, there is a picture of those who were once God’s enemies becoming a part of the people who worship Him. Paul reminded the Christians in Rome that we were all once God’s enemies, but He demonstrated His love for us in the death of His Son, who reconciled us to God (Romans 5:6-11).

The Feast of Tabernacles was perhaps the most important of the feasts under the Law of Moses (Leviticus 23:33-44; Deuteronomy 16:13-17). This feast was a time of rest, joy, praise, and thanksgiving to God for bringing the nation out of captivity, through the wilderness, and into the Promised Land. This pictures what Christ has done for us in setting us free from our slavery to sin (John 8:34-36; Romans 6:1-7).

Those enemies (represented by Egypt) who stubbornly refused to bow before the King and worship Him would face the judgment and wrath of God (Acts 17:30-31; Romans 1:18; 2 Corinthians 5:10).

A Day of Holiness (14:20-21)

In that day “HOLINESS TO THE LORD” shall be engraved on the bells of the horses. The pots in the LORD’s house shall be like the bowls before the altar. Yes, every pot in Jerusalem and Judah shall be holiness to the LORD of hosts. Everyone who sacrifices shall come and take them and cook in them. In that day there shall no longer be a Canaanite in the house of the LORD of hosts. (Zechariah 14:20-21)

During this time, it was common to hang bells on horses. These animals would now be “holy to the Lord.” The same thing would occur for the common pots in the city - they would be holy “like the bowls before the altar.” Under the Messiah’s reign, “there will no longer be a separation between the holy and the secular, for holiness will pervade all aspects of life” (Billingsley, Truth Commentaries: Zechariah, 450).

Christians are the temple of God, and the temple of God is holy (1 Corinthians 3:16-17). Therefore, every area of life ought to reflect this fact and glorify God (1 Corinthians 6:18-20; 1 Peter 1:13-16).

The Canaanite represents an unholy, ungodly person (Hosea 12:7). What this means is that all who are in God’s house, His church (1 Timothy 3:15), are holy (1 Peter 2:9). All who enter the Lord’s church do so by the blood of Jesus Christ (Colossians 1:13-14). Our baptism into Christ cleanses us of our sins (Acts 22:16), thus making us all holy.

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