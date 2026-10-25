Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
The Great War: Which Side Will You Choose?
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The Great War: Which Side Will You Choose?

Podcast Episode #210.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward

We see a “great war” that plays out in Scripture between our Advocate and our enemy.

We are reminded that our God is more powerful than our enemy, and not to fall for the lies and lures Satan places before us.

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