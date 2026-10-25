Centered on Christ PodcastThe Great War: Which Side Will You Choose?211×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:36-29:36Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Great War: Which Side Will You Choose?Podcast Episode #210. Jameson StewardOct 25, 202621ShareTranscriptWe see a “great war” that plays out in Scripture between our Advocate and our enemy. We are reminded that our God is more powerful than our enemy, and not to fall for the lies and lures Satan places before us.ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesThe Christian and the Church (1 Peter 3:8-12)Oct 18 • Jameson StewardThe Christian and Marriage (1 Peter 3:1-7)Oct 11 • Jameson StewardThe Christian and the Workplace (1 Peter 2:18-25)Oct 4 • Jameson StewardThe Christian and Government (1 Peter 2:13-17)Sep 27 • Jameson StewardThe Christian’s Life in the World (1 Peter 2:11-12)Sep 20 • Jameson StewardThe Word in the Life of the Church (1 Peter 1:22-2:10)Sep 13 • Jameson StewardOrganizing the Church (Acts 6:1-7)Sep 6 • Jameson Steward