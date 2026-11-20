Our lives are often affected by difficulties and trials. Job made this point when he declared: “Man who is born of woman is of few days and full of trouble” (Job 14:1). Despite our best efforts, we struggle. Sometimes our struggles are physical; sometimes they are spiritual.

Thankfully, earthly struggles will not last forever. Whatever trials or hardships we endure help us prepare for and appreciate the eternal peace reserved for those who are faithful to God. Reminding the Corinthians of this truth, the apostle Paul wrote:

“Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal” (2 Corinthians 4:16-18).

If anything, Paul wanted the Romans to maintain an appropriate perspective as they faced their trials. No matter how difficult their struggles, they were not living for the moment.

He made this point in our lesson text in at least three ways:

He encouraged the Romans to consider their difficulties in light of the reward God made available (Romans 8:18).

He urged them to rely upon the hope of deliverance offered by the resurrection (verses 24-25).

He reminded them of Spirit’s help (verse 26), Jesus’s intercession (verse 27), and the Father’s intentions (verse 28).

Instead of buckling under the weight of trials, Paul exhorted his readers to trust God. We must do no less.

Our knowledge of the wonderful “things which God has prepared for those who love Him” (1 Corinthians 2:9) helps us to endure the difficulties of this life. Whether we are struggling with physical ailments, emotional pain, or spiritual disappointments, we can survive knowing there is more to our existence than the physical.

This is the very thought that helped Paul overcome his trials. He understood heaven would be worth whatever he had to withstand. Therefore, he powerfully wrote:

“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that shall be revealed in us” (Romans 8:18).

Let us be thankful we can face our current problems by living for the eternal reward awaiting the child of God.

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.