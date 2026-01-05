When I was in preaching school, one of my instructors referred to Amos as “the country preacher in the city church,” and that’s exactly who Amos the prophet was. He was “among the sheepbreeders of Tekoa” (Amos 1:1), and was a “tender of sycamore fruit” (Amos 7:14). Tekoa was a small town about twelve miles south of Jerusalem and five miles south of Bethlehem.

Although Amos was a farmer and raised livestock “out in the country,” the Lord told Amos, “Go prophesy to My people Israel” (Amos 7:15). Amos proclaimed God’s judgment against Israel all throughout the northern kingdom of Israel.

Eventually, Amos’ preaching stirred up the opposition of Amaziah, “the priest of Bethel” (Amos 7:10). You might remember that Bethel was the location of one of the golden calves set up by King Jeroboam (1 Kings 12:25-33). Bethel had been a popular center of idol worship in the northern kingdom for a long time.

Amaziah mockingly told Amos:

“Go, you seer! Flee to the land of Judah. There eat bread, and there prophesy. But never again prophesy at Bethel, for it is the king’s sanctuary, and it is the royal residence” (Amos 7:12-13).

Basically, Amaziah told Amos to go back to the farm and proclaim his backwoods, country message there. Bethel was a place of immense importance and formality, and was no place for a “country preacher” like Amos.

Amos acknowledged that he received no special training: “I was no prophet, nor was I a son of a prophet” (Amos 7:14). But his lack of “formal education” did not detract from the authority of his message. The LORD told him, “Go, prophesy to My people Israel” (Amos 7:15). Because of Amaziah’s opposition to the LORD’s message, he would face terrible consequences (Amos 7:17).

Sometimes the Lord uses highly educated people to proclaim His word, like the apostle Paul (Philippians 3:4-5). Sometimes He uses “less educated” people like Amos, a farmer, or like Peter, a fisherman. Honestly, the “formal education” level of the prophet or the preacher shouldn’t really be what we focus on. What matters is: Does he know God’s word, and does he accurately proclaim it?

As a preacher, I’ve always drawn a great deal of comfort from Paul’s charge to Timothy:

“Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season. Convince, rebuke, exhort, with all longsuffering and teaching” (2 Timothy 4:2).

It’s really quite simple, isn’t it?

Tell people what God has said, regardless of whether they want to hear it or not. Tell people God’s word, so they will be convicted of what’s right, they will turn from what’s wrong, and they will continue faithfully with God. Do this with great patience and complete faithfulness to God’s word.

