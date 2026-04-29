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In recent headlines, Brendan Sorsby, the highly touted transfer quarterback at Texas Tech, entered a gambling addiction program after it was discovered he placed thousands of online bets on all kinds of sports. His future in sports does not look good.

This young man’s gambling problem is just a widely publicized example of the vast issue that addiction in various forms has become in this country.

A large part of the problem, according to David French, is “we are making virtue more difficult and vice easier to access” (We Are Gambling Away Our Future). He went on to state, “If you want to watch porn or place a prop bet, the wind is at your back. If you want to go to college or start a business, the wind is in your face.”

Those who promote these addictive vices are knowingly taking advantage of young men and boys at the worst possible time in their lives. But this problem is not limited to young men.

A recent study discovered that 52% of men between the ages of 18 and 49 have an account with an online sports betting site. 61% of the general population reports viewing pornography, including 54% of practicing Christians.

I won’t go into more detail here, but I just wanted to highlight that gambling and pornography addiction do not exist merely on the “fringes of society.” It is a struggle that the majority of the upcoming generations currently have.

If the church is going to continue to obey the Great Commission, taking the gospel into the world, and continuing to teach disciples to observe all that Jesus has commanded (Matthew 28:18-20), then the widespread vices of our time must be confronted.

But, how do we do this? Here are a few ideas.

#1 - Start with your own people.

There are over 8.2 billion people in the world. Where in the world do we start?

Scripture shows us to first start with ourselves. We must “examine ourselves” (2 Corinthians 13:5). I won’t be able to do much good in helping someone else with their problem until I address my own issues (Matthew 7:1-5).

Then, we have a responsibility to see to our own family (1 Timothy 5:8). Parents are responsible for the spiritual development of their children (Ephesians 6:1-4). The father must “rule his own house well,” as a shepherd cares for his sheep (1 Timothy 3:4-5).

We also have a responsibility to help our “family in Christ.” We must help one another when we fall into temptation and sin (Galatians 6:1-2). We encourage and strengthen one another to “love and good works” (Hebrews 10:24-25).

As we have the opportunity, we must also do all we can to help anyone who comes into our lives (Galatians 6:10). The Good Samaritan didn’t have the opportunity to help every person who needed something that day, but he helped the one he had an opportunity to help (Luke 10:33-35).

#2 - Be proactive, not merely reactive.

Parents must be proactive in looking ahead to the problems their children may have in the future and helping them prepare for those things before they face them (Proverbs 22:6). Sometimes parents will have to be reactive in their parenting, because they can’t anticipate everything that might happen. But parents who aren’t proactive in rearing their children are failing as parents.

The same is true in the church.

Paul warned the elders of the church of Christ in Ephesus to be proactive in watching over the flock before problems arose (Acts 20:28-31). While there will always be situations where elders must react to what happens - they cannot anticipate everything that could happen - the shepherds of the church must be proactive in preventing the sheep from being attacked.

Gambling and pornography addiction could rightly be called a widespread epidemic in this country, especially among younger people, young men in particular. If we sit back and wait until we have to react to one of these problems arising in the church, the situation will have already spiraled out of control.

We must be proactive in helping people navigate these issues, rather than waiting until their lives fall apart to offer help.

#3 - Show the seriousness of sin, and the greatness of God’s love.

Before anyone will turn away from sin, they must first be shown how serious their sin is. Paul reminded the Christians in Corinth of this.

Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor sodomites, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God. (1 Corinthians 6:9-10)

That’s a pretty sobering statement. Those who practice these sorts of things will not inherit God’s kingdom. Sin is a serious problem.

But may we never fail to remind those caught in sin that they have a way out because of God’s great love for them. Paul went on to say:

And such were some of you. But you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus and by the Spirit of our God. (1 Corinthians 6:11)

Some of the Christians in Corinth had once lived in the sorts of sins Paul had just listed in the previous verses. But this now describes them in the past. It’s who they once were - but no longer. Now, they had been cleansed, set apart for God, and made right by Jesus and the Holy Spirit.

Because of God’s great love for sinners, Jesus died for us (Romans 5:6-8; John 3:16).

People who feel trapped and are overwhelmed by sin often feel shame and guilt for what they are doing. We need to show them why they feel that way, but also, they need to hear that God loves them already, and that we love them, too. God didn’t love us after we got our lives cleaned up. He loved us when we were sitting in the filth of our own sins.

#4 - Walk and sit with them.

Having a group of people support them is a critical component for someone turning away from whatever it is they are addicted to.

The church is uniquely structured to be the best “support group.” Paul referred to Christians as being individual members of the body of Christ (1 Corinthians 12:12-27; Romans 12:4-5). When one member of the body hurts, the rest of the body hurts with it.

One way the church could take a proactive approach to these issues is by making sure each Christian in the congregation has a “support system” in place.

While many of us don’t like asking for help, we are rarely able to handle our struggles, problems, and sins on our own. James reminded Christians to “confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed” (James 5:16).

Let’s be there for one another, bearing each other’s burdens, “and so fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2).

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