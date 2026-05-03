Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
The Church's Responsibility to One Another
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The Church's Responsibility to One Another

Podcast Episode #192.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward
May 03, 2026
open book on top of desk
Photo by Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov on Unsplash

I preached this sermon several weeks ago when the West Hobbs Street Church of Christ gathered to worship together.

This sermon examines seven responsibilities Christians have to one another, as taught in Scripture.

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