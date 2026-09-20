Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
The Christian’s Life in the World (1 Peter 2:11-12)
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The Christian’s Life in the World (1 Peter 2:11-12)

Podcast Episode #205.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward

Peter addresses Christians as “sojourners and pilgrims” in this world. Based on this, we must live differently among non-Christians.

We must live a life which brings God glory.

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