Centered on Christ PodcastThe Christian’s Life in the World (1 Peter 2:11-12)521×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:26-29:26Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Christian’s Life in the World (1 Peter 2:11-12)Podcast Episode #205. Jameson StewardSep 20, 202652ShareTranscriptPeter addresses Christians as “sojourners and pilgrims” in this world. Based on this, we must live differently among non-Christians. We must live a life which brings God glory. ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesThe Christian and Government (1 Peter 2:13-17)Sep 27 • Jameson StewardThe Word in the Life of the Church (1 Peter 1:22-2:10)Sep 13 • Jameson StewardOrganizing the Church (Acts 6:1-7)Sep 6 • Jameson Steward“On This Rock I Will Build My Church” (Matthew 16:13-28)Aug 30 • Jameson StewardI'm Not a Bad PersonAug 23 • Jameson StewardPractical Matters on Church Unity (Ephesians 4:1-16)Aug 16 • Jameson StewardPractical Matters for Marriage (Part 2)Aug 9 • Jameson Steward