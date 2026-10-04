Centered on Christ PodcastThe Christian and the Workplace (1 Peter 2:18-25)411×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:12-29:12Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Christian and the Workplace (1 Peter 2:18-25)Podcast Episode #207. Jameson StewardOct 04, 202641ShareTranscriptIn this section, Peter is still talking about Christian living in this world. But now, he discusses what it means to be a Christian on the job. We will discover an underlying principle here that applies to all areas of our lives.ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesThe Christian and Marriage (1 Peter 3:1-7)Oct 11 • Jameson StewardThe Christian and Government (1 Peter 2:13-17)Sep 27 • Jameson StewardThe Christian’s Life in the World (1 Peter 2:11-12)Sep 20 • Jameson StewardThe Word in the Life of the Church (1 Peter 1:22-2:10)Sep 13 • Jameson StewardOrganizing the Church (Acts 6:1-7)Sep 6 • Jameson Steward“On This Rock I Will Build My Church” (Matthew 16:13-28)Aug 30 • Jameson StewardI'm Not a Bad PersonAug 23 • Jameson Steward