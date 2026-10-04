Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
The Christian and the Workplace (1 Peter 2:18-25)
0:00
-29:12

The Christian and the Workplace (1 Peter 2:18-25)

Podcast Episode #207.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward

In this section, Peter is still talking about Christian living in this world. But now, he discusses what it means to be a Christian on the job.

We will discover an underlying principle here that applies to all areas of our lives.

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jameson Steward · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture