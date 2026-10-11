Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
The Christian and Marriage (1 Peter 3:1-7)
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The Christian and Marriage (1 Peter 3:1-7)

Podcast Episode #208.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward

This sermon considers what it means to live as a Christian in marriage from 1 Peter 3:1-7.

The Holy Spirit gives clear instructions to both wives (1 Peter 3:1-6), and husbands (1 Peter 3:7).

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