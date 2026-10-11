Centered on Christ PodcastThe Christian and Marriage (1 Peter 3:1-7)411×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:47-29:47Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Christian and Marriage (1 Peter 3:1-7)Podcast Episode #208. Jameson StewardOct 11, 202641ShareTranscriptThis sermon considers what it means to live as a Christian in marriage from 1 Peter 3:1-7. The Holy Spirit gives clear instructions to both wives (1 Peter 3:1-6), and husbands (1 Peter 3:7). ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesThe Christian and the Workplace (1 Peter 2:18-25)Oct 4 • Jameson StewardThe Christian and Government (1 Peter 2:13-17)Sep 27 • Jameson StewardThe Christian’s Life in the World (1 Peter 2:11-12)Sep 20 • Jameson StewardThe Word in the Life of the Church (1 Peter 1:22-2:10)Sep 13 • Jameson StewardOrganizing the Church (Acts 6:1-7)Sep 6 • Jameson Steward“On This Rock I Will Build My Church” (Matthew 16:13-28)Aug 30 • Jameson StewardI'm Not a Bad PersonAug 23 • Jameson Steward