Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ
Centered on Christ Podcast
The Christian and Government (1 Peter 2:13-17)
0:00
-30:25

The Christian and Government (1 Peter 2:13-17)

Podcast Episode #206.
Jameson Steward's avatar
Jameson Steward

How should we live as Christians when it comes to interacting with the government?

This is certainly a challenging question, especially considering how wicked the governments of this world tend to be.

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