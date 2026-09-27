Centered on Christ PodcastThe Christian and Government (1 Peter 2:13-17)311×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:25-30:25Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Christian and Government (1 Peter 2:13-17)Podcast Episode #206. Jameson StewardSep 27, 202631ShareTranscriptHow should we live as Christians when it comes to interacting with the government? This is certainly a challenging question, especially considering how wicked the governments of this world tend to be. ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesThe Christian’s Life in the World (1 Peter 2:11-12)Sep 20 • Jameson StewardThe Word in the Life of the Church (1 Peter 1:22-2:10)Sep 13 • Jameson StewardOrganizing the Church (Acts 6:1-7)Sep 6 • Jameson Steward“On This Rock I Will Build My Church” (Matthew 16:13-28)Aug 30 • Jameson StewardI'm Not a Bad PersonAug 23 • Jameson StewardPractical Matters on Church Unity (Ephesians 4:1-16)Aug 16 • Jameson StewardPractical Matters for Marriage (Part 2)Aug 9 • Jameson Steward