For the past few years, I’ve taken a break during June. Well, here we are in the middle of June, and I haven’t taken a break yet.

So, beginning today, I’m going to take a break from publishing everything - articles and audio - until the beginning of August.

The summer is quite a busy time, so taking a break for the next several weeks will be very helpful!

Lord willing, the first day back will be Sunday, August 2.

You can go back through the podcast archives if you’d like and listen to older episodes - there are nearly four years’ worth of podcasts there.

Have a great summer!

God bless!