The value of God’s Word is emphasized throughout Scripture. For example, the psalmist wrote:

“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105).

This comparison highlights the guidance the Bible provides to those who read and obey.

Elsewhere in the Old Testament, the prophet Jeremiah said God’s Word is “like a fire” and “a hammer that breaks the rock in pieces” (Jeremiah 23:29). Besides providing guidance, God’s Word, when properly understood and followed, evokes change in the lives of those who hear and obey.

These same principles are also stressed in the New Testament. When Peter preached God’s Word on Pentecost, many in his audience “were cut to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, ‘Men and brethren, what shall we do?’” (Acts 2:37). The impact the Word of God had on sincere individuals cannot be missed.

Consequently, the author of Hebrews described God’s Word as “living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12). When it is properly proclaimed and applied, those who hear are forced to decide between complete submission or continued rebellion.

This exact scenario played out following the revival recorded in Nehemiah 8. After Ezra read God’s Word to the assembly, the people responded: “‘Amen, Amen!’ while lifting up their hands. And they bowed their faces to the ground” (verse 6). They intended to do whatever God’s Word said. Thus, when they examined God’s Word, the Jews discovered they had failed to observe the Feast of Tabernacles (verses 14 17). Once this problem was corrected, they continued to listen to the reading of the “Book of the Law of God” (verse 18).

The following chapter describes the change that occurred when the Jews continued to read and apply God’s Word to their lives. It was obvious to them that their actions, as well as the actions of their fathers, had been sinful. In response, “they confessed and worshiped the Lord their God” (Nehemiah 9:3). Having done so, the Levites who stood before the people led them in a prayer of praise and petition to God (verses 5-37).

The actions of the Jews on this occasion are worthy of imitation. Rather than ignoring or hiding our sins, Christians must follow their example. Making this point, the apostle John wrote:

“If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:8-9).

The actions of the Jews in Nehemiah 9 illustrate how individuals today should not only consider but apply God’s Word. When sin is present in our lives, repentance is required.

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.