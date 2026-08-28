Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Aimee Williams's avatar
Aimee Williams
Aug 29

thank you for the good article.

It is a good example to us, as you point out, that when they realized their sin, they confessed it, and wanted to obey God.

*on a side note, the Hebrew word for "bow down" (H7812-shakaw) has been replaced with worship in Nehemiah 8 and 9. Bowing down is the only thing you can do when your face is on the ground! it's unfortunate that many English versions replace bow down with worship, as it takes away the cultural context of what's really happening here. Confessing and bowing down: I can see that. Confessing and worshiping: not really sure what that means!)

Anyhow, yes we should confess our sin, as you point out in 1 John 1.

by the way, the denominational world around us does not believe this is necessary, since "positional theology" teaches that all sin: past, present and future, was forgiven when Jesus died on the cross, and also that we are counted completely perfect by the righteousness of Jesus regardless of our past, preset & future sin. I just learned about this, and if this is true, then there is no need for walking in the light or confessing our sin, as 1 John teaches, as there would be no unrighteousness or sin to cleanse away or forgive.

Thank you for the encouraging words! Have a great day!!

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