Joseph had a problem, or at least, he thought he did.

The woman he was supposed to marry was pregnant, and the child wasn’t his! But an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and reassured him about the child Mary was pregnant with. The angel told Joseph, “You shall call His name JESUS, for He will save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

When we look to Scripture, we find salvation in the name of Jesus, not only in the meaning of His name, but also in what He would accomplish for us.

The Name “Jesus.”

In Greek, the name “Jesus” is “Iēsous” (pronounced ee-ay-sooce’). This name’s origin is from the Hebrew word “yehôshûa‛” which is translated into English as “Joshua.” The name means “Jehovah is salvation” or “Jehovah saves.”

So, the name “Jesus” quite literally means “Savior” or “Jehovah Saves.” Salvation is right there in the name of Jesus. But salvation is not merely found in His name, in the arrangement of the letters. Salvation is offered to us because of what He has done.

Salvation in His Name.

Peter quoted the prophet Joel in his sermon on the Day of Pentecost, declaring, “And it shall come to pass that whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Acts 2:21; Joel 2:32). As Peter continued his gospel sermon, he showed that the one the people must turn to for salvation was Jesus - the one they had crucified and the one God raised up. He is now “both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:22-36). Through His name, about 3,000 souls repented and were baptized, receiving the forgiveness of their sins and the gift of the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38-41).

Later, Peter and John stood before the religious and civil leaders of the Jews and declared salvation in Jesus’ name to them. Peter boldly proclaimed, “Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).

Jesus is the only way (John 14:6) and the only Savior (Ephesians 5:23). Salvation from our sins is offered to all through His name.

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