Having encouraged his audience to patiently trust God and rely upon Him rather than depending upon their own abilities (James 4:13-15; 5:11), James focused his attention on one way we demonstrate trust—through prayer.

Whether one is facing a physical crisis or a spiritual one, prayer is the answer. Those who pray diligently declare how desperately they need God’s help.

Through prayer we acknowledge we cannot make it on our own; through prayer we turn our struggles over to God.

Old Testament Examples of Prayer.

Not surprisingly, prayer is both depicted and discussed throughout Scripture. In the Old Testament, we read about men like Manoah, the father of Samson, who prayed and asked God for guidance:

“O my Lord, please let the Man of God whom You sent come to us again and teach us what we shall do for the child who will be born” (Judges 13:8).

Others, like Jabez, prayed to God for personal blessings and protection. He asked:

“Oh, that You would bless me indeed, and enlarge my territory, and that Your hand would be with me, and that You would keep me from evil, that I may not cause pain!” (1 Chronicles 4:10).

Another individual who prayed was the prophet Elijah. Although he was involved in several miraculous events—including calling fire down from heaven (1 Kings 18:36-38), James described him as “a man with a nature like ours” (James 5:17) and used him to illustrate the power of prayer.

If his audience expressed any doubt about the power of prayer, Elijah’s example was cited to suppress those doubts. James wanted his audience to rely upon prayer.

New Testament Examples of Prayer.

The New Testament also contains numerous examples of individuals who relied upon prayer. Christians in Jerusalem prayed to God and asked for the boldness necessary to face persecutions (Acts 4:29-31). In Corinth, the brethren remembered Paul regularly and were commended by the apostle for “helping together in prayer for us” (2 Corinthians 1:11).

Paul likewise prayed often for both congregations and individual Christians (Romans 1:9; Ephesians 1:16; 2 Timothy 1:3; Philemon 4).

Of course, Jesus best exemplified true dependence upon prayer. Scripture declares how He arose early in the morning to pray (Mark 1:35), how He spent time in solitude in prayer (Mark 6:46), how He taught His followers to pray (Matthew 6:9-13), how He prayed the entire night before selecting His apostles (Luke 6:12) and how He pleaded with God yet willingly yielded to Him by saying:

“O My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from Me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as You will” (Matthew 26:39).

It is worth remembering that James mentioned prayer near the beginning of his letter, where he encouraged his audience to ask God for the wisdom needed to endure the trials of life (James 1:5).

Nevertheless, he was clear that such a request was to be made “in faith, with no doubting” (v. 6). He also rebuked those who were living recklessly and selfishly and pointed out: “…you do not have because you do not ask. You ask and do not receive, because you ask amiss, that you may spend it on your pleasures” (4:2-3).

James teaches that prayer is necessary if one wishes to rely upon God. When it is used properly, it is also very powerful.

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.