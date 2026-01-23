As Jesus addressed the multitude from the mountain, he began His notable “Sermon on the Mount” by saying:

“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:3).

From the perspective of the world, this promise might seem empty. After all, how can the poor in spirit be happy? But when we consider what the Scriptures have to say, we realize the truth of Jesus’s words.

Happiness does not come from the things we possess.

True happiness depends more upon one’s inward qualities than one’s outward possessions.

That is why Jesus said, “Take heed and beware of covetousness, for one's life does not consist in the abundance of the things he possesses” (Luke 12:15).

It is not what we have that makes us happy; it is who we are.

Happiness comes to the humble.

The “poor in spirit” are those who do not think more of themselves than they ought (Romans 12:3). Rather than exalting themselves, they humble themselves. And in doing this, they certainly follow the example set by Jesus Christ.

As He said, “the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45). James understood this principle and directed Christians:

“Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up” (James 4:10).

Happiness results from the reward.

Jesus promised the poor in spirit that “theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” If any promise should thrill one’s soul, this promise should do just that. To know that we have a home prepared for us in heaven should cause us to rejoice, regardless of what we have to face in this life.

We can be happy because we know this life is not all that there is. It should be noted that those who humble themselves recognize this reward is only available because of Jesus.

The poor in spirit are willing to obey the Savior!

Share

Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.