We continue our study of contrasts between material wealth and spiritual wealth. We began with an examination of warnings about wealth (1 Tim. 6:6-10, 17-19) and then discussed the account of the Rich Man and Lazarus (Luke 16:19-31).

This week, we want to study the encounter between Jesus and a “Rich Young Ruler” recorded in Mark 10:17-27. It is one of the most striking encounters in all of the New Testament as it presents a powerful contrast between physical wealth and spiritual wealth. It challenges assumptions about success, goodness, and what it truly means to inherit eternal life.

The Question.

The encounter begins with a man running to Jesus. He kneels before Him and asks Him a very important and thoughtful question:

“Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” (Mark 10:17)

The young man seems to have it all. He is wealthy, morally upright, and respectful. In worldly terms, he was rich. In terms of religious behavior, he appears strong.

With that said, something is missing, and he knows it. That is why he comes to Jesus, which is commendable. However, this brings home an important truth: Physical riches and outward morality do not guarantee spiritual peace or assurance!

The Problem.

Jesus then exposes the heart. It is unique to Mark’s account to record this, as it shows Jesus’ Deity being able to know the hearts of men.

Jesus first points the young man to the commandments, namely, “Do not commit adultery,’ ‘Do not murder,’ ‘Do not steal,’ ‘Do not bear false witness,’ ‘Do not defraud,’ ‘Honor your father and your mother” (Mark 10:19).

The young man responds with great confidence, saying he had “kept them from his youth.” It reminds us of passages such as Deuteronomy 6:4-6 or 2 Timothy 1:5; 3:15, which point to being “brought up” knowing the Word of God. While it is great that he kept those things, Jesus could see deeper. Consider the powerful response Jesus gave him:

"Then Jesus, looking at him, loved him, and said to him, “One thing you lack: Go your way, sell whatever you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, take up the cross, and follow Me.” (Mark 10:21)

It was love that motivated the words of Jesus (Eph. 4:15). Out of love for the young man, He told him that he was lacking one thing. His love for his money and possessions was deeper than his love for God.

The Solution.

Jesus gave him the solution to his problem: Go your way, sell whatever you have, give to the poor and you will have treasure in Heaven. This reminds us of the “Sermon on the Mount” when Jesus said to lay up treasures in Heaven (Matt. 6:19-21).

Notice, Jesus then told him to “take up the cross and follow Him.” The young man would not be able to truly follow Jesus until he let go of what was holding him back.

To reference the “Sermon on the Mount” yet again, consider what Jesus said about loyalty:

“No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon” (Matt. 6:24).

This is the very issue Jesus is addressing in His response to the young man.

The Response.

The Bible then shows us how the young man responded to Jesus:

“But he was sad at this word, and went away sorrowful, for he had great possessions.” (Mark 10:22)

He knew what he had to give up in order to inherit eternal life, but the text suggests that he was not willing to do so at the moment. The issue was not that he was wealthy, but rather, misplacing trust in his riches instead of trusting in God (1 Tim. 6:17-19).

The young man’s identity, security, and sense of control were tied to his possessions. He didn’t just have possessions; his possessions had him! The key contrast is that he was physically rich, yet spiritually poor.

We must examine what we truly trust. Anything we are unwilling to surrender becomes a spiritual obstacle that can hinder us from living eternally with God.

Jesus calls for complete surrender, loyalty, and allegiance. He will not accept second place!

Are we willing to let go of what we cannot keep in order to gain eternal life, which God gives to those who love and obey Him (Tit. 1:2; 1 John 5:13)?

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.