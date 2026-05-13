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In our last article, we discussed the contrasts pointed out in 1 Tim. 6:6-10, 16-19, which were “greed vs contentment,” “trusting in uncertain riches vs trusting in the living God,” and “living for the here and now vs living for the there and then.”

This week, we want to examine two individuals who fit these contrasts perfectly. Jesus taught about these two men and pulled back the curtain for us to see what happens beyond the grave. Truly, it is one of the most astounding reversals in all of Scripture!

Consider the Text.

I invite you to Luke 16:19-31. This is a very familiar text to any Bible student. I have preached several sermons from this text and have written several articles, even for this column, over the years. One amazing trait of the Bible is that you discover more the more you study, even if you have studied that same passage multiple times! The Bible is, after all, a living document (Heb. 4:12)!

Jesus tells of a rich man and his prosperity contrasted with a man named Lazarus and his poverty. First, we will examine the qualities of the rich man.

The qualities of the rich man.

The Bible says he “fared sumptuously” (vs. 19). Other translations say he “lived in luxury (NIV), “feasted sumptuously” (ESV), “he was joyously living in splendor” (NASB), “he was feasting lavishly” (CSB).

As we pointed out last week, there is nothing inherently wrong with having nice things and living this kind of lifestyle, but it can cost one their soul if it distracts them from living for God and using their wealth to His glory (Luke 12:13-21; 1 Tim. 6:6-10, 17-19).

Jesus also says that the rich man was “arrayed in purple and fine linen (vs. 19). The New American Standard Version says, “He habitually dressed in purple and fine linen.” Purple was very expensive in that day and age (Side note: Lydia was a seller of purple (Acts 16:14).

A third thing said about the rich man is that he “received good things” (vs. 25). We might say he lived the good life and never had to worry about anything.

The contrast between the rich man and Lazarus.

Now we want to examine the glaring contrast between the rich man and Lazarus.

He is described as a “beggar.” Biblically speaking, a beggar was a person with few or no possessions (1 Sam. 2:8; Luke 16:20, 22). He was also “Full of sores” (ESV: Covered with sores).

Lazarus “laid at the gate.” This makes me wonder if he was homeless or if he didn’t have a family. As a beggar laid at the gate, he “desired crumbs from the rich man’s table.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, the dogs came and “licked his sores.” This may have actually been a relief for him, but still consider the contrast with the rich man, for while the rich man received good things, Lazarus received evil things (vs. 25).

The great reversal.

I mentioned that an astounding reversal takes place, and now we want to examine that together.

Death is the great equalizer. Death is no respecter of persons, and we all have an appointment with death if the Lord delays His return before our time on this earth runs out (Heb. 9:27; Psa. 90:10, 12; Jas. 4:14; Eccl. 12:7). Both the rich man and Lazarus succumbed to death.

While they were on level ground when it came to death, their situations became very different. The rich man died and was in torments while Lazarus was “carried by the angels into Abraham’s bosom.” While the Rich Man was being tormented, Lazarus was being comforted.

Friends, those two individuals are there as we speak! The Hadean Realm (unseen realm of the dead) holds the souls of those who have departed from this life. The unrighteous go into torments to await the Judgment, while the righteous go into Paradise to await the Judgment.

The rich man was physically rich, but spiritually poor. Lazarus was physically poor, but spiritually rich.

Which is better?

True wealth is found in Jesus Christ, and Heaven will surely be worth whatever we have to struggle with in this life.

If you have found yourself desiring to be rich and more concerned about the physical and material than the spiritual, I pray you will consider the content of this article and choose to live for God!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.