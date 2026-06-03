I have enjoyed this study as it has been a sobering reminder that our lives are not limited to our material possessions. I hope that this study has been beneficial for you, and if you have found yourself struggling with the very things we have discussed, I pray you will make the necessary changes and draw closer to God.

We have examined several contrasts from both the Old and New Testaments, namely:

With this article, we close out our study on this topic by examining Paul’s perspective from prison on what it means to truly be content.

Considering the Text.

I invite you to our text: Philippians 4:9-13. Paul expresses what true joy looks like: “J”esus first, “o”thers second, and “y”ourself last. True joy and contentment are not found in what we have, but in Who we have.

In our text, Paul provides one of the clearest biblical pictures of spiritual wealth. Writing from prison, not prosperity, he reveals a kind of richness that is not tied to circumstances, possessions, or comfort. Instead, it is rooted in a deep, abiding relationship with Christ where “all spiritual blessings are found” (Eph. 1:3).

A Pattern to Practice.

First, notice a pattern to practice: “The things which you learned and received and heard and saw in me, these do… (Phil. 4:9a).

Paul encourages believers to imitate a Christ-centered life. The words, “learned,” “received,” “heard,” and “saw” point to the example and legacy Paul leaves behind. They saw it modeled in Paul and needed to follow that example, and the same is true for us today.

It is hard to complain when you study the life of Paul and read what he went through for the cause of Christ!

A Peace to Possess.

Second, notice a peace to possess: “…and the God of peace will be with you” (Phil. 4:9b).

A few verses earlier, Paul pointed to the “recipe for anxiety” which is to “let your requests be made known unto God” so that the “peace of God” will be able to “guard your hearts and minds through Christ” (Phil. 4:6-7).

Spiritual wealth is not merely inner calm, but companionship with God. Notice that both the peace of God and the God of peace will be with you!

A Provision to Appreciate.

Third, notice a provision to appreciate: “But I rejoiced in the Lord greatly that now at last your care for me has flourished again; though you surely did care, but you lacked opportunity” (Phil. 4:10).

Paul was extremely grateful for the Philippians’ support, but his joy was not based on whether or not he received financial support. Appreciative, yes, but he was not controlled by what he had or didn’t have.

A Perspective to Persevere.

Fourth, notice a perspective to persevere: “Not that I speak in regard to need, for I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content: I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need.” (Phil. 4:11-12).

Notice that contentment is a learned behavior. Whether he had a lot or had a little, he learned how to be content. What a lesson for us today!

Spiritual richness requires a right perspective on life’s changing conditions.

The Power to Prevail.

Fifth and finally, notice the power to prevail: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Phil. 4:13).

Contextually, Paul is saying that His joy comes from the Lord and because of His faithfulness to Christ, he can accomplish anything whether he has a lot or lacks a lot! Christ is the One Who strengthens him, not physical possessions.

Those who are merely physically rich depend on favorable circumstances. Their joy rises and falls with possessions. They seek satisfaction in abundance. Their joy is shaken by loss or need.

Contrast that with the spiritually wealthy who depend on Christ, whose joy remains steady in all circumstances, who find gratification in Christ and who are strengthened through every trial.

Philippians 4:9–13 teaches that true spiritual wealth is not found in what we accumulate, but in what we learn through Christ.

Paul had discovered something greater than material security, and that was Christ-centered contentment. In a world that constantly says, “You need more,” Paul declares: “In Christ, you already have enough.”

May God bless you as you live for Him!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.