This week, we continue to consider the contrasts found in Scripture between the physically rich and the spiritually rich.

We began with examining warnings to the wealthy (1 Tim. 6:6-10, 17-19), studied the account of the Rich Man and Lazarus (Luke 16:19-31), and then the encounter between Jesus and the “Rich Young Ruler” (Mark 10:17-27).

We want to now take a journey through the Book of Ecclesiastes in which Solomon, who was extremely wealthy, gives his perspective on our topic.

Examining Ecclesiastes.

The book of Ecclesiastes offers one of the most honest and searching examinations of life found in Scripture. Written from the perspective of “the Preacher” (Solomon), it explores the value as well as the limitations of everything this world can offer.

It brings to mind the powerful questions from Jesus Who asked, “For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Matt. 16:26).

At its core, Ecclesiastes contrasts physical wealth and earthly success with true spiritual wealth. Walking through the book, Solomon begins with a striking and surreal declaration:

“Vanity of vanity…all is vanity” (Eccl. 1:2).

The word “vanity,” a key word in the book, carries the idea of something fleeting, vapor-like, and ultimately unsatisfying.

From this starting point, the writer begins an exploration of life “under the sun” which is life viewed strictly from an earthly perspective. He pursues what many would define as physical richness:

Wisdom and knowledge (1:16–18).

Pleasure and entertainment (2:1–3).

Great works and accomplishments (2:4–6).

Wealth and possessions (2:7–9).

By worldly standards, he achieves extraordinary success. Few, if any, have ever possessed more opportunity to experience physical richness than the writer of Ecclesiastes, yet his conclusion is sobering:

“Then I looked on all the works that my hands had done… and indeed all was vanity and grasping for the wind” (2:11).

Solomon essentially said, “What was the point of all of that wealth?”

Solomon’s Observations on Wealth.

One of the central themes of Ecclesiastes is the inability of physical wealth to sustain and provide lasting meaning. Solomon observes several frustrating realities:

First, wealth does not satisfy:

“He who loves silver will not be satisfied with silver” (5:10).

The more one has, the more one wants. Physical riches create appetite, not fulfillment.

Second, wealth cannot be kept:

“As he came from his mother’s womb, naked shall he return” (5:15).

No matter how much one accumulates, it cannot be taken beyond the grave (See 1 Tim. 6:7).

Third, wealth does not guarantee peace:

“The sleep of a laboring man is sweet… but the abundance of the rich will not permit him to sleep” (5:12).

Riches actually often bring anxiety, not rest. So many people think, “If I only had more money, I would be at peace,” but friends, the Bible teaches that is not the case!

Then fourth, Solomon points to the fact that wealth does not prevent injustice or suffering. He repeatedly notes oppression, inequity, and unpredictability in life (3:16; 4:1; 9:11).

These observations expose a key truth: Physical richness, by itself, cannot answer life’s deepest questions or provide the kind of peace man seeks.

Something Greater Than Wealth.

Finally, as the book progresses, there is a shift in the tone. Solomon moves from the physical life “under the sun” to something much greater, namely, the sovereignty of God (3:11-14), the importance of reverence (5:1-7), and the certainty of judgment (11:9; 12:14).

We were created for the purpose of glorifying God, not accumulating physical wealth:

“Take heed and beware of covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of the things he possesses” (Luke 12:15).

Those who are physically rich are focused on life “under the sun,” seek satisfaction in possessions, live for temporary gain, and measure success by accumulation. Those who are spiritually rich see life in light of eternity, seek fulfillment in God, live with eternal purpose, and measure success by faithfulness.

Friends, physical riches are temporary, uncertain, and limited. Spiritual riches are lasting and meaningful. I close with Solomon’s profound conclusion, which points to true wealth and success:

“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep His commandments, For this is man’s all” (Eccl. 12:13).

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.