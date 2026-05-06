Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Aimee Williams's avatar
Aimee Williams
44m

Well that's a really great theological and philosophical point, contrasting the here and now versus the then and there!

Also interesting to note here is how doing good is linked to eternal life, but the religious world around us says that good works are not necessary for salvation so they reject doing them. It's very sad

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