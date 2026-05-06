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The Bible has a lot to say about wealth.

Jesus addressed the topic directly, through parables, and often gave warnings to the rich. While it is not sinful to be wealthy, if the heart is not right, wealth can lead to destruction.

In this week’s article, we want to discuss the contrasts between being physically rich and being spiritually rich. I invite you to the sixth chapter of Paul’s first letter to Timothy. Paul gives a warning about wealth but also provides the solution:

“Now godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and clothing, with these we shall be content. But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and harmful lusts which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows…Command those who are rich in this present age not to be haughty, nor to trust in uncertain riches but in the living God, who gives us richly all things to enjoy. Let them do good, that they be rich in good works, ready to give, willing to share, storing up for themselves a good foundation for the time to come, that they may lay hold on eternal life” (1 Tim. 6:6-10, 17-19).

Contentment vs. Greed

First, notice that Paul contrasts contentment with greed.

The word “content” means to be satisfied with things as they are (Note: Phil. 4:11; Heb. 13:5). The word “greed” means an excessive desire to have more.

Paul says that those who desire to be rich (are greedy) fall into temptation and a snare. It leads to destruction and even departing from the faith! He states that the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, which points to the seriousness of his warning.

Christians are to be content with what they have, trusting that God will provide our needs (Gen. 22:8; Matt. 6:33).

Uncertain Riches vs. the Living God

Second, notice that Paul contrasts trusting in uncertain riches with trusting in the living God.

He points to two potential dangers: (1) Pride and (2) False security. He says, “not to be haughty,” which reminds us of the words of Proverbs 16:18: “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”

False security refers to trusting in uncertain riches, which reminds us of another pertinent passage in Proverbs:

“Will you set your eyes on that which is not? For riches certainly make themselves wings; They fly away like an eagle toward heaven.” (Prov. 23:5).

The solution Paul gives to these two potential problems is to trust in the living God, which points to His certainty. Once again, a passage in Proverbs complements the statement:

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths” (Prov. 3:5-6).

The Temporary vs. the Eternal.

Third and finally, notice that Paul contrasts living for the “here and now” with investing in the “there and then.”

He gives four commands:

Do good (cf. Acts 10:38). Be rich in good works (cf. Eph. 2:10; Tit. 2:14). Ready to give (cf. Prov. 3:27-28). Willing to share (cf. Heb. 13:16).

These four commands are all present active verbs, meaning we must keep on practicing them.

The New Testament repeatedly speaks of the importance of setting our minds and hearts on things above (Col. 3:1; Matt. 6:19-21), for our citizenship is in Heaven (Phil. 3:20).

Sometimes, if we are not careful, we can become too attached to this world. Paul instructs Timothy, and by extension encourages us, to “store up a good foundation for the time to come” and to “lay hold on eternal life” (cf. 1 Tim. 6:12).

We may never be physically wealthy or rich according to this world’s standards, but for the child of God, true wealth is found in Christ where all spiritual blessings are found (Eph. 1:3).

As we have noticed in our study, there are great differences between contentment and greed, trusting in uncertain riches and trusting in God, and living for the here and now instead of living for the there and then.

May we be content with the blessings God has bestowed upon us and live in such a way that Heaven will be our home!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.