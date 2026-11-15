Jesus Was Tempted Too (Matthew 4:1-11)

As we find ourselves in the midst of a spiritual war, facing temptation and suffering, sometimes we wonder if there is anyone who truly knows what we are experiencing, or even understands it.

Thankfully, Jesus knows and understands.

He was tempted in all points as we are, yet He never sinned (Hebrews 4:15). Because He never sinned, He is the spotless sacrifice for our cleansing (Hebrews 9:14). But since He faced temptation like you and me, He sympathizes with us and understands by His own experience what we are feeling in those moments.

Share