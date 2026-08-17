“Good morning! How’re you doing?” “Oh, I’m doing just fine! How’re you?” “I’m doing good!”

This is a pretty common exchange among us when we gather for worship or study. We’re all doing “just fine,” and yet, we all know that’s not actually true. Some of us are not doing “just fine.”

Some are battling grief, depression, or discouragement. Some are struggling with marital problems. Some are suffering through painful health issues. Some are being beaten down by the devil in their battle against temptation and sin.

But we’re all doing “just fine.”

The truth is, we all need each other, and God designed the church that way.

In the context of the Lord’s church helping one another with their needs, we read about Christians “breaking bread from house to house,” in addition to assembling in the temple (Acts 2:46). Their close contact with one another built relationships where people were willing to share their problems and struggles.

While someone may hesitate to share their need with everyone, they will often let their closest friends know about their struggles. Even though it might be culturally uncomfortable for us, we must work to ensure the church is where we can share, “I’m not doing fine.”

This is what James wrote:

“Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much” (James 5:16).

The apostle Paul also said:

“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ…And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all, especially to those who are of the household of faith” (Galatians 6:2, 9-10).

When we humble ourselves and ask for help, we are allowing our brothers and sisters the opportunity to “do good” and “fulfill the law of Christ.”

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