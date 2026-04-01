Recently, I had a conversation with someone who asked me what I believed regarding eternal security. After explaining to him that while the Bible teaches eternal security in Christ (John 10:28; Tit. 1:2; 1 John 5:13), it also teaches that it is possible to forfeit one’s salvation if one chooses to go back into a life of sin. This triggered a discussion in which the gentleman disagreed, but it has opened the door to some healthy, Biblical discussions.

Have you ever wondered what the Bible teaches about eternal security? Is it possible to fall away, or is the doctrine of “once saved, always saved” true?

This article begins a new series in which we will explore what the Bible says regarding this topic. I hope and pray this will be both informative and helpful for you.

If you noticed how I framed the question above, that was intentional. Someone says it is impossible to fall away, and yet the Bible warns over and over again that it is very possible and has happened!

We want to examine one passage in this study and will explore more passages in future articles. If you have your Bible, I invite you to the Book of Hebrews.

The Holy Spirit addresses Christians who were in danger of leaving the faith. There are warnings all throughout the book, but the following is the one we will focus on today:

“Beware, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief in departing from the living God.” (Heb. 3:12).

“Beware.”

First, notice the word “beware.” What does that imply? Does it not imply that this is a warning of real danger?

The word “beware” in the original language is “blepo,” which means to “watch carefully, to be vigilant, to be careful.” It is found ten times in the New Testament (Matt. 8:15; Mark 12:38; Acts 13:40; 1 Cor. 8:9; Gal. 5:15; Phil. 3:2 (3x), Col. 2:8; Heb. 3:12). Each time, it has the same meaning, which is significant.

If there was no danger or fear, why use the word “beware?”

“Brethren.”

Second, notice the word “brethren.” This of course is a special term referring to those in the family of God.

Some argue that if one “falls away,” he or she was never saved in the first place. Here, clearly, the Hebrews’ writer is addressing the saved as he says, “brethren.”

So he is telling the saved to beware, but what do they need to beware of?

“Lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief.”

Third, we see that the brethren need to beware “lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief.”

Note the word “you” as it refers to the saved. It is therefore possible for one who is saved to develop an evil heart of unbelief.

One who believes and obeys can exercise his or her free will and stop believing and start disobeying!

“In departing from the living God.”

Fourth and finally, notice the phrase, “in departing from the living God.” Some say you cannot depart from God and fall away, and yet the Bible says the exact opposite. If it were not possible, why the warning?

The word “departing” literally means to “abandon; put distance between.” In the very next verse, the Hebrews’ writer, in view of the warning just stated, says, "but exhort one another daily, while it is called ‘Today,’ lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin” (Heb. 3:13).

Again, notice the “you” is speaking to the saved!

Friends, the Bible is full of warnings like this one to Christians that we must stay the course if we want to be saved in the end and spend eternity with God. We must make our “call and election sure” (2 Pet. 1:10) and be “faithful unto death” if we want to receive a crown of life (Rev. 2:10).

Next week, we will examine a very popular text, which has been used to try and prove “once saved, always saved,” which is John 10:28:

“And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand.”

I encourage you to read John 10 in its entirety in preparation for next week’s article. Thank you for reading, and to God be the glory!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.