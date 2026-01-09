The word “imitate” means to copy. Thus, when an individual is imitating the actions of another, he or she is copying or mimicking those actions. This, of course, is one of the ways that we learn.

Parents are especially aware that children learn as much, if not more, by watching what they do rather than listening to what they say. No wonder Paul encouraged the Ephesians to “be imitators of God as dear children” (Ephesians 5:1).

But when it comes to imitating the actions of others, Christians must certainly be careful. In fact, the apostle John made this point quite strongly in his third epistle. He wrote:

“Beloved, do not imitate what is evil, but what is good. He who does good is of God, but he who does evil has not seen God” (3 John 11).

Let’s notice a few of the lessons contained in this important verse.

We Have the Ability to Choose What We Imitate

First, John’s admonition implies that we have a choice. Importantly, we have the ability to choose what we will imitate.

In other words, God has given all of us the freedom to decide how we will act. If you desire, you can imitate what is good; if you wish, you can imitate what is evil. The choice is yours.

God will not force you to behave in a particular manner.

We Can Know Good and Evil

Second, John’s admonition implies that we have the ability to know the difference between what is good and what is evil.

Unlike many who claim that truth is relative, the word of God affirms that truth is absolute. That is why Jesus said:

“And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32).

Our Choices Are Important

Third, John’s admonition implies that our choices are important.

If you choose to imitate what is good, the world will know that you are “of God.” If you choose to imitate what is evil, it will be evident that you have not “seen God.”

As Jesus said, you will be known by your fruits (Matthew 7:20).

Are you imitating what is good?

Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.