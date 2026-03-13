Scripture is filled with statements prohibiting idolatry. For example, the first of the Ten Commandments warns:

“You shall have no other gods before Me” (Exodus 20:3).

If this were the only such declaration recorded in the Bible, it would be sufficient. Nevertheless, there are many others.

The second of the Ten Commandments builds upon the first and forbids both the creation of idols and the worship of them. It states:

“You shall not make for yourself a carved image—any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth; you shall not bow down to them nor serve them” (verses 4-5).

God wanted His covenant people to know that He was their deliverer (verse 2). They were not to bow down to man-made gods.

Despite these clear warnings to avoid idolatry, the Israelites asked Aaron to “make us gods that shall go before us” (Exodus 32:1). Both their request and Aaron’s willingness to fashion the golden calf demonstrate why idolatry is so dangerous.

Their willingness to turn so soon from God was completely unreasonable. Although He saved them from Egyptian bondage, He was far from their minds. They thought only about the moment and their present desires. Idolatry offered a semblance of religion without divine boundaries or accountability.

Sadly, the prophet Isaiah addressed individuals who continued to make the same mistake. The idols they created and worshiped were useless (Isaiah 44:10). They could have come to this conclusion if they reflected on the matter, but they did not. Isaiah thus reported:

“And no one considers in his heart, nor is there understanding to say, ‘I have burned half of it in the fire, yes, I have also baked bread on its coals; I have roasted meat and eaten it; and shall I make the rest of it an abomination? Shall I fall down before a block of wood?” (verse 19).

Lest we think idolatry is a thing of the past, we should notice how the apostle John ended his first letter:

“Little children, keep yourselves from idols” (1 John 5:21).

The temptation to displace God remains real. Nevertheless, the appeal of idolatry is an empty façade. The idolater not only selects and creates his own god but also sets the agenda.

Whatever religion results from such an arrangement might seem comforting, but it lacks a foundation. Idolatry dismisses the will of the Creator in favor of the whims of the creature. Idolatry is subjectivity and selfishness in Sunday garb.

Isaiah’s audience needed to be shown the ridiculousness of idolatry, and we need to see it as well.

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.