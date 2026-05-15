The individual who faces intense suffering, no matter the cause, often feels helpless. Personal struggles are amplified when we assume no one cares. Loneliness accompanies difficulty, and hope is lost.

We wonder: How much more can we take? Why doesn’t anyone seem to care?

God Heard Elijah’s Cry.

The prophet Elijah evidently felt this way in 1 Kings 19. After winning a great victory over the prophets of Baal on Mount Carmel (see 1 Kings 18:20-40), Elijah was forced to flee for his life from Queen Jezebel.

Alone and in despair, he cried out to God:

“It is enough! Now, Lord, take my life, for I am no better than my fathers!” (1 Kings 19:4).

Although the prophet was ready to give up on that occasion, God would not allow him. He provided for Elijah’s needs and eventually reminded him he was not alone (verse 18).

God cared for Elijah continually, especially as he faced the trials of life.

God Hears Our Cry.

As God cared for Elijah, He also cares for us. He is with us when we “walk through the valley of the shadow of death” (Psalm 23:4); He is with us when we seek to resolve problems with others (Matthew 18:20).

His special care for us is best seen in His willingness to send Jesus to die in our place. Noting this, Paul wrote:

“But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

Because He lived on this earth, Jesus understands “our weaknesses” (Hebrews 4:15) and “is able to aid those who are tempted” (Hebrews 2:18).

No matter how bad things may seem, we are not alone. This is why Peter encouraged:

“Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time, casting all your cares on Him, for He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:6-7).

God Remains Faithful.

In the 77th Psalm, the cares and concerns of the author take the center stage. Because of his problems, the psalmist could neither sleep nor speak (verse 4). He felt as if God had cast him aside (verse 7). In his despair, he wondered:

“Has His mercy ceased forever? Has His promise failed forevermore? Has God forgotten to be gracious? Has He in anger shut up His tender mercies?” (verses 8-9).

Thankfully, he concluded this was not the case. God’s faithfulness in the past is proof He cares (verses 10-12).

Like the psalmist, we must avoid allowing the momentary trials of life to raise doubts about God. The trials we face do not indicate God has abandoned us. Instead, they remind us something much better awaits (see 2 Corinthians 4:16-18).

Whether we experience relief from the present trials of life, whatever they may be, we long for the place where “God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away” (Revelation 21:4).

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Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.