Thus far in our study on love, we have examined what the Bible says about love and how God has demonstrated His love toward man. This week, we want to ask and answer the question, “How should love shape the way we treat others?”

Jesus made it clear that love is not optional for His followers. When asked about the greatest commandment, He replied, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart… and your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37–39).

According to Jesus, love is the very foundation of faithful living!

Personal Examples of Love.

I am blessed to be married to and loved by Brittany. We have been married for 11 years (11/8/26 will be 12, Lord willing). She has shown me grace, mercy, and love that draws me closer to her each day. It is rare to find the kind of love we share and I do not take it for granted. I am thankful that our four children are able to see the genuine love their parents have for each other in hopes that they will f ind someone who loves God and them deeply.

I am honored to be the son of Terri Suttles. She taught me so much about unconditional love, and though I am 34 years old at the time of this article, she still teaches me. I have seen her be mistreated, misunderstood, and misrepresented, yet, she has shown the love of Christ to everyone. She has a servant’s heart and always puts others before herself (Phil. 2:1-4). I am so thankful for her great example of selfless, sacrificial love.

I am also privileged to be the father of four wonderful children: A boy and three girls. The love my kids have for me is powerful because even though I mess up and fail so much as a dad, they love me anyway and want to spend time with me. I pray that I will develop the genuine love in my heart for others the way that they show it.

I use these personal examples only to express that as great as the love my wife, mother, and children have for me, the greatest love comes from my heavenly Father. When I consider the way He has demonstrated His love for me, it ought to shape the way I look at and treat others. Biblical love shapes how we speak, act, and respond to others, which includes those who love us, but also, those who are difficult to love. Jesus taught, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matthew 5:44). This kind of love goes beyond natural affection. It reflects God’s mercy and challenges us to rise above bitterness and revenge. Jesus not only taught this, He lived it! He prayed for the very ones Who were murdering Him (Luke 23:34; cf. Psa. 109:4). When He was wrongfully accused, beaten, mocked, and humiliated, He chose to extend compassion and love by dying for those who hated Him. You and I must get over the insignificant grudges we have in this life in view of what Jesus went through and teaches us about loving our enemies!

We Must be Guided by Love.

The apostle Paul urges believers to let love guide their interactions: “Let all that you do be done in love” (1 Corinthians 16:14). This includes everyday moments: Family relationships, workplace interactions, and even disagreements.

Love influences tone, patience, and restraint. In his letter to the church at Rome, Paul said this about love:

“Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil. Cling to what is good. Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another…Therefore “If your enemy is hungry, feed him; If he is thirsty, give him a drink; For in so doing you will heap coals of fire on his head.” Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” (Rom. 12:9-10, 20-21).

Finally, Biblical love leads us to serve. Galatians 5:13 says, “Through love serve one another.” True love is active. It looks for ways to help, encourage, and support others without expecting repayment.

Importantly, biblical love speaks truth. Ephesians 4:15 encourages believers to speak “the truth in love.” Love does not avoid hard conversations, but it approaches them with humility and concern rather than harshness or pride. Jesus Himself modeled this balance. He showed compassion to sinners while calling them to repentance. His love neither condemned nor compromised truth.

When love shapes our lives, it becomes a powerful display to the world that we are loved by God and belong to Him. Jesus said, “By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:35).

Let us love others the way God has instructed us to do.

Share

Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.