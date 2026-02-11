Last week, we discussed how the Bible defines love. This week, we want to ask and answer the question, “How has God demonstrated His love toward us?”

Many people wonder whether God truly loves them. Some struggle to see God’s love in a world filled with suffering, loss, and injustice. Yet the Bible repeatedly affirms not only that God loves us, but that He has demonstrated that love in unmistakable ways.

God’s Love is Sacrificial

Perhaps the most well-known verse in Scripture addresses this very question: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son” (John 3:16). God (the greatest Being), so loved (the greatest emotion), the world (the greatest number), that He gave (the greatest act), His only begotten Son (the greatest Gift), that whoever believes in Him (the greatest requirement) should not perish (the greatest tragedy), but have everlasting life (the greatest reward)!

God’s love is not theoretical, rather it is demonstrated through giving. He gave what was most precious to Him so that we could have eternal life.

While this is the “golden text” of the Bible, there are other passages which speak to God’s amazing demonstration and display of love for mankind.

God’s Love is Merciful

Romans 5:8 emphasizes this point even further: “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” God did not wait for humanity to become worthy of His love. He acted when we were undeserving.

We were without strength (Rom. 5:6), dead in trespasses and sins (Eph. 2:1), and completely lost because of our sin (Luke 19:10). Jesus came and died for His enemies, and the harsh truth is that you and I were enemies because of sin!

The cross of Christ demonstrates love to the unlovable and proves the incredible lengths God is willing to go to show His love for mankind.

God’s Love is Patient

2 Peter 3:9 points to the fact that God, because of His great love for man, doesn’t wish that “any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.” His love and patience (or long-suffering) go hand in hand. In fact, it is beyond human comprehension.

God’s love is expressed through His desire for people to turn from sin and find life. His patience is not indifference; it is mercy.

God’s Love is Faithful

Lamentations 3:22–23 reminds us, “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end.” Notice that God’s love is described as steadfast and faithful.

Even when people fail, God remains faithful. God is love (1 John 4:8) and “love never fails” (1 Cor. 13:8). His love does not fluctuate with our emotions or performance. His love is steady, sure, and secure!

God’s Love is Personal

Psalm 139 and Matthew 10:30 harmonize to teach us that God’s love is also personal. God knows us intimately, even numbering the hairs on our heads (Matthew 10:30; cf. Psalm 139).

This kind of attention reveals a God who cares deeply about individuals, not just humanity in general. God knows and loves you deeper than words can express!

God’s Love is Instructive

At the same time, God’s love is not permissive. Hebrews 12:6 explains, “For the Lord disciplines the one he loves.”

God’s love includes correction because His goal is our growth and holiness. Just as a loving parent guides a child, God lovingly shapes our lives.

Ultimately, as we have noticed in several of the above passages, there is no greater demonstration of love than the cross. It shows us both the seriousness of sin and the depth of God’s mercy.

Through Jesus, God bridges the gap between Himself and humanity, offering forgiveness, reconciliation, and hope (John 14:6).

When we question whether God loves us, Scripture invites us to look to the cross, to God’s patience, to His faithfulness, and to His promises.

God has not merely spoken about love; He has acted decisively and deliberately. His love is real, sacrificial, and available to all who are willing to receive it.

Share

Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.