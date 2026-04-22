This article will conclude our study of “Avoiding Apostasy.” I hope and pray that this study has been pleasing to God, Scripturally accurate, and helpful for all who have been engaged in it.

We have discussed several passages, including Hebrews 3:12, John 10:28, and Revelation 2-3 (the seven churches of Asia). While there are a multitude of passages that emphasize the importance of staying faithful, we want to close by examining one passage in particular, as well as some practical applications that will hopefully help us:

“Therefore, brethren, be even more diligent to make your call and election sure, for if you do these things you will never stumble” (2 Pet. 1:10).

The Exhortation.

First, observe the exhortation. Peter is writing to “brethren.” These are Christians who “obtained like precious faith” (2 Pet. 1:1). They had received “exceedingly great and precious promises” as those who had “escaped the corruption that is in the world” (2 Pet. 1:4).

Peter emphatically encourages the brethren to grow and mature in the faith.

The Application.

Second, observe the application. Because they were faithful Christians, Peter exhorts them to stay the course by listing the “Christian Graces” (2 Pet. 1:5-9).

There are eight of these graces and they are encouraged to “add to their (1) faith (2) virtue, and to virtue (3) knowledge, to knowledge (4) self-control, to self-control (5) perseverance, to perseverance (6) godliness, to godliness (7) brotherly kindness, and to brotherly kindness (8) love."

The phrase “giving all diligence” is rendered “make every effort” (ESV), and “supply” (ASV) pointing to the fact that Christians, those we have obtained salvation in Christ, must stay faithful and continue to grow so we do not “fall” and so we are not “led away with the error of the wicked (2 Pet. 3:17-18).

The Implication.

Third, observe the implication.

“For he who lacks these things is shortsighted, even to blindness, and has forgotten that he was cleansed from his old sins. Therefore, brethren, be even more diligent to make your call and election sure, for if you do these things you will never stumble” (2 Pet. 1:9-10).

What is implied is that Christians, those who have been “cleansed from his old sins” were told to make their call and election “sure.” The ESV says to “confirm” their call and election, and if they do, they will never fall.

What happens if we don’t do these things? Would it not be possible to fall?

What Must We Do?

So how do we make “our call and election sure?” How do we ensure that Heaven will be our home?

Acknowledge that God is the Judge.

First, you must recognize and appreciate the righteousness of God. His judgment is according to truth (Rom. 2:2). He does not make mistakes, and He will not make any mistakes on the Day of Judgment.

We will stand before the judgment seat of Christ to give an account (2 Cor. 5:10), and the words of Jesus will judge us (John 12:48).

Obey God.

Second, you must obey God. Jesus said, “Not everyone who says to Me, “Lord, Lord,” shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven” (Matt. 7:21).

Jesus Himself is the Author of eternal salvation to all who obey Him (Heb. 5:8-9). According to Jesus, those who believe and are baptized will be saved (Mark 16:16) while those who do not obey the Gospel will be lost (2 Thess. 1:7-9).

Be Faithful to God.

Third and finally, after obeying the Gospel of Christ, you must be faithful because it is possible to fall away and lose your salvation (2 Pet. 2:20-22). God will give the “crown of life” to those who are faithful unto death (Rev. 2:10).

Those who exercise their free will to leave the faith will be in danger of losing their salvation and being separated from God for eternity.

Obey God before it is too late!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.