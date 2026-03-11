Last week, we began a new series in which we introduced the question, “How do we cope with the trials of life?” We looked at Psalm 46 which ultimately teaches us to “be still” and recognize God’s presence and sovereignty in our lives.

This week, we want to examine Psalm 69 which teaches us to be prayerful.

The Power of Prayer

Prayer is a such a powerful weapon in the child of God’s arsenal (Eph. 6:18). Prayer connects our hearts to God’s and yields our will to His (Matt. 6:9). God is able to do more than we ask or think (Eph. 3:20) and invites us to “ask, seek, and knock” (Matt. 7:7).

Prayer accomplishes much (Jas. 5:16) and obedient children of God have the blessing of approaching the throne of God through Jesus Christ, our great High Priest (Heb. 4:15-16).

Truly, we are to “pray without ceasing” (1 Thess. 5:17) and “not faint” (Luke 18:1), but how much more should we be in fervent prayer during trials?

Prayer During Times of Crisis.

There are four movements in Psalm 69 we want to focus on today. First, notice the crisis at hand that led the Psalmist to prayer:

“Save me, O God! For the waters have come up to my neck. I sink in deep mire, Where there is no standing; I have come into deep waters, Where the floods overflow me. I am weary with my crying; My throat is dry; My eyes fail while I wait for my God. Those who hate me without a cause Are more than the hairs of my head; They are mighty who would destroy me, Being my enemies wrongfully; Though I have stolen nothing, I still must restore it” (vs. 1-4).

We notice that he is facing an extremely difficult time as the language paints a picture of deep distress. The “waters” are described as “coming up to the neck,” “deep,” and “overflowing,” which leads the Psalmist to “weariness.” He cries out to God in prayer which is the proper response in time of need (1 Pet. 5:7).

Vulnerable Prayer.

Second, notice the vulnerability of his prayer:

“O God, You know my foolishness; And my sins are not hidden from You. Let not those who wait for You, O Lord God of hosts, be ashamed because of me; Let not those who seek You be confounded because of me, O God of Israel. Because for Your sake I have borne reproach; Shame has covered my face. I have become a stranger to my brothers, And an alien to my mother’s children; Because zeal for Your house has eaten me up, And the reproaches of those who reproach You have fallen on me. When I wept and chastened my soul with fasting, That became my reproach. I also made sackcloth my garment; I became a byword to them. Those who sit in the gate speak against me, And I am the song of the drunkards” (vs. 5-12).

Dear friend, if you can’t open up to God and be honest with Him, who can you truly open up to? We see that the psalmist is honest and real. He does not shy away from the trials, rather he digs deeper into prayer!

Distress may drown our strength, but it must never drown our prayers. The deeper the waters, the more determined the prayers!

Focused Prayer.

Third, notice the focus of his cry:

“But as for me, my prayer is to You, O Lord, in the acceptable time; O God, in the multitude of Your mercy, Hear me in the truth of Your salvation. Deliver me out of the mire, And let me not sink; Let me be delivered from those who hate me, And out of the deep waters. Let not the f loodwater overflow me, Nor let the deep swallow me up; And let not the pit shut its mouth on me. Hear me, O Lord, for Your lovingkindness is good; Turn to me according to the multitude of Your tender mercies. And do not hide Your face from Your servant, For I am in trouble; Hear me speedily. Draw near to my soul, and redeem it; Deliver me because of my enemies” (vs. 13-18).

Notice the phrase, “but as for me.” He is making a determined effort to turn to God, trusting that the Lord will hear Him, be merciful, and ultimately deliver him out of “deep waters.”

Praising God in Our Prayers.

Finally, note the transition to praise (vs. 19-36). After pointing to the depth of his pain (vs. 19-28), the Psalmist closes out by praising God from the depths of his soul! He says,

“I will praise the name of God and magnify Him with thanksgiving” (vs. 30).

Even in a time of deep distress, we must remember that God is always worthy of our praise! He is worthy before, during, and after any storm that comes our way!

How do we cope with the trials of life? We need to “be still” (Psalm 46) and “be prayerful” (Psalm 69).

Next week, we will discuss how we need to be encouraged (Isa. 43:1-5).

Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.