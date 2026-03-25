I hope and pray that this series of articles has been a blessing to your life as it has been to mine. It is an honor to spend time in the Word of God and share thoughts from my study with you.

We have noticed in our study that in order to cope with the trials of life appropriately, we need to be still (Psalm 46), be prayerful (Psalm 69), and be encouraged (Isa. 43:1-5).

As we close out our series today, we want to examine how we can be hopeful in the face of trials.

I draw your attention to my favorite chapter in the New Testament: Romans 8. The apostle Paul, who suffered and struggled immensely (2 Cor. 11), writes an incredibly encouraging section on how we can have hope even in the face of adversity.

The Child of God’s Salvation.

Paul begins this chapter discussing the reality of the child of God’s salvation as well as the importance of staying the course:

“There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made me free from the law of sin and death” (Rom. 8:1-2).

First, he points to the importance of being in the right location, i.e “in Christ Jesus.” The New Testament teaches that the way to get into Christ is to be baptized into Christ (Gal. 3:27; Rom. 6:3-6). Being in the right location is essential because in Christ, all spiritual blessings are found (Eph. 1:3).

Paul also points to the importance of living the right kind of lifestyle, i.e., “Who do not walk according to the flesh but according to the Spirit.” The Christian’s life is to be characterized by righteous behavior as he or she walks (lives) in harmony with the Word and will of God (Psa. 1:1-3; 119:11, 105; 1 John 1:7-9).

It is extremely encouraging to know that if you are in the right location and living the right kind of lifestyle, there is no condemnation!

The Child of God’s Direction.

Paul then points to the reality of the child of God’s direction. Christians are led by the Spirit as they study, listen to, meditate upon, and apply the Word of God to their lives (vs. 12-17). The Spirit Himself testifies with our spirit that we are in fact children of God (vs. 16). We have obeyed the Spirit’s teaching (John 16:13; 1 Cor. 2:9-13) and therefore we are heirs of God, joint heirs with Christ (vs. 17).

Of course, we can choose to reject this and go back into a life of sin, but that would lead to a tragic loss of what God has in store for those who obey Him: Eternal salvation (Heb. 3:12; 5:8-9).

We must keep on listening to and obeying God so the hope of eternal life becomes a reality when this life is over (John 10:27-28; Tit. 1:2).

The Child of God’s Expectation.

Continuing in the text, notice that Paul points to the child of God’s expectation. Biblical hope is not a “wish,” but a confident expectation. We have a desire to be with God and an expectation to be with God based on His faithfulness and based on the promises in His Word. Paul says we are “saved in this hope” (vs. 24).

He goes on to say that “all things work together for good to those who love God, the called according to His purpose” (vs. 28). God can work things out for our ultimate good and His ultimate glory.

This should inject hope into the heart of every believer to stay faithful!

The Child of God’s Preservation.

Finally, Paul points to the child of God’s preservation. Please understand I am NOT promoting the false doctrine known as “perseverance of the saints,” which falsely teaches one cannot lose his or her salvation. The Bible clearly teaches that it is possible to “depart from the living God” (Heb. 3:12), “fall from grace” (Gal. 5:4), and go back into a life of sin (2 Pet. 2:20-22).

With that said, God will preserve and save those who faithfully obey Him to the end (Rev. 2:10). Paul makes a powerful argument in the form of several questions:

“What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things? Who shall bring a charge against God’s elect? It is God who justifies. Who is he who condemns? It is Christ who died, and furthermore is also risen, who is even at the right hand of God, who also makes intercession for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?” (vs. 31-35).

He then closes out this beautiful chapter with a statement full of conviction and hope:

“Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (vs. 37-39).

How do we cope with the trials of life?

We have noticed in our study that we need to “be still” (Psalm 46), “be prayerful” (Psalm 69), “be encouraged” (Isa. 43:1-5), and “be hopeful” (Rom. 8).

I hope and pray this series has been an encouragement to you!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.