Thus far in our series, we have asked and answered the question, “How do we cope with the trials of life?” From Psalm 46, we learned that we need to first “be still.” From Psalm 69, we learned that we need to then “be prayerful.”

Today, we want to examine Isaiah 43:1-5 which teaches us to “be encouraged.” “

But now, thus says the Lord, who created you, O Jacob, And He who formed you, O Israel: “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; You are Mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; And through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the f ire, you shall not be burned, Nor shall the flame scorch you. For I am the Lord your God, The Holy One of Israel, your Savior; I gave Egypt for your ransom, Ethiopia and Seba in your place. Since you were precious in My sight, You have been honored, And I have loved you; Therefore I will give men for you, And people for your life. Fear not, for I am with you; I will bring your descendants from the east, And gather you from the west” (Isa. 43:1-5).

What are some things from this beautiful text that we need to remember so we may be encouraged?

Remember Your Identity.

First, we should remember our identity (vs. 1).

There are four things to bring out that should be an encouragement to a child of God.

God created you (Psalm 139) God redeemed you (1 Pet. 1:18-19; Eph. 1:7) God calls you by name You belong to Him

Remember God’s Promise.

Second, we should remember the promise (vs. 2).

Notice what God does NOT say. He does not say: “IF you pass through”, “You will avoid waters” or “There will be no fire. Rather, He says: “WHEN.” Suffering is assumed. WHEN (not if” you pass through the waters, the Lord WILL be with you.

The promise is not that we want to experience storms and fiery trials, but that God will be with us. The promise is His presence!

Remember God’s Character.

Third, we should remember His character (vs. 3). There are three titles ascribed to God in this verse:

“I am the Lord your God.” “The Holy One of Israel” “Your Savior”

These titles represent (1) God’s faithfulness, (2) God’s sovereignty, and (3) our deliverance.

God has proven to His people that He is willing and able to go to extraordinary lengths for them. He has moved nations, gathered His people who were scattered, and ultimately sent His only begotten Son to die for the world (John 1:29; 3:16).

Remember Your Worth.

Fourth, we should remember our value in His sight (vs. 4). To God, we are precious and loved. The word “precious” carries with it the idea of “value” and “important.”

We were created in the image of God (Gen. 1:26-27). We have a soul which is worth more than the entire world (Matt. 16:26). We were so valuable to God that He sent Jesus to die for our sins (2 Cor. 5:21).

We should never doubt our value or worth in God’s eyes!

Remember God’s Command.

Fifth, we should remember the command (vs. 5). “FEAR NOT.”

It is staggering how many times this phrase appears in the Bible. The phrase is mentioned over 300 times in Scripture, twice here in our text.

The reason we can obey this command is because the the presence of God is greater than the pressure of our trials, the power of God is greater than the pain we feel, and the promises of God are greater than the problems we experience!

As we piece these article together and prepare to close the series out next week, let’s be reminded that as we strive to cope with the trials of life, we need to be still (Psalm 46), be prayerful (Psalm 69), and be encouraged (Isa. 43:1-5). We are not alone (Matt. 28:20; Heb. 13:5-6). God loves us and will be with us all the way! Next week, we will discuss how we can “be hopeful” in the face of trials.

Share

Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.