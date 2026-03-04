Image generated with ChatGPT.

We all struggle, suffer, and face storms in life. Some struggle more than others, but we all face difficulties. Some deal with childhood trauma while others battle with self-inflicted wounds after years of sinful living. Most of us have dealt with the pain of losing a loved one. In some cases, the losses are traumatic, tragic, sudden deaths, while others are prolonged due to cancer or some other illness.

The question is not IF we will struggle in life, but WHEN and HOW we will respond when it does happen?

This article begins a new series wherein we will ask and answer the question, “How does the child of God cope with the trials of life?”

The Reality of Suffering

Job, one who was well acquainted with suffering, accurately spoke from experience when he uttered the words,

“Man who is born of woman is of few days and full of trouble” (Job 14:1).

Moses, who also experienced times of suffering, said,

“The days of our lives are seventy years; And if by reason of strength they are eighty years, Yet their boast is only labor and sorrow; For it is soon cut off, and we fly away” (Psa. 90:10).

Recognizing the reality of the presence of pain and suffering in our lives forces us to respond. One preacher once said, “The trials of life can break our faith, shake our faith, or make our faith stronger.” Truly, it is not what happens to us that defines us, but how we respond that shows our character.

Looking to Scripture, how should we respond when life brings us to our knees?

The Comfort of Psalm 46

I invite you to a powerful Psalm that has carried me through many times of distress in my life: Psalm 46. The Psalmist, by inspiration, says this:

“God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, Even though the earth be removed, And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; Though its waters roar and be troubled, Though the mountains shake with its swelling. Selah There is a river whose streams shall make glad the city of God, The holy place of the tabernacle of the Most High. God is in the midst of her, she shall not be moved; God shall help her, just at the break of dawn. The nations raged, the kingdoms were moved; He uttered His voice, the earth melted. The Lord of hosts is with us; The God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah Come, behold the works of the Lord, Who has made desolations in the earth. He makes wars cease to the end of the earth; He breaks the bow and cuts the spear in two; He burns the chariot in the fire. Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth! The Lord of hosts is with us; The God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah” (Psalm 46:1-11)

Be still.

The first thing we need to do is “be still.” When is the last time that you literally stopped what you were doing to just be still? Sometimes, just being still and taking a breath can bring about healing and clarity. God encourages us through His Word to “be still.”

When God was bringing the children of Israel out of Egypt and they were literally running for their lives to escape Pharaoh and his army,

“Moses said to the people, “Do not be afraid. Stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord, which He will accomplish for you today. For the Egyptians whom you see today, you shall see again no more forever” (Exo. 14:13).

When King Jehoshaphat knew the enemy was pressing in hard, he said,

“You will not need to fight in this battle. Position yourselves, stand still and see the salvation of the Lord, who is with you, O Judah and Jerusalem!’ Do not fear or be dismayed; tomorrow go out against them, for the Lord is with you” (2 Chr. 20:17).

The same God who was with Moses and Jehoshaphat is with His people today! We are never alone (Rom. 8:31-37; Heb. 13:5-6).

The first step we need to take in order to cope with the trials of life is to simply “be still.” Dependence on God shows true strength so may we lean on Him and trust Him with all of our hearts (Prov. 3:5-6).

Next week, we will discuss how we need to be prayerful from Psalm 69.

