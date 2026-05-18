While Esther 1 shows how there came to be an opening for the position of queen, Esther 2 shows how Esther was chosen to fill that vacancy.

The process was not quite the innocent little fashion show it so often appears to be in children’s Bible story books.

Esther Becomes Queen.

After these things, when the wrath of King Ahasuerus subsided, he remembered Vashti, what she had done, and what had been decreed against her. Then the king’s servants who attended him said: “Let beautiful young virgins be sought for the king; and let the king appoint officers in all the provinces of his kingdom, that they may gather all the beautiful young virgins to Shushan the citadel, into the women’s quarters, under the custody of Hegai the king’s eunuch, custodian of the women. And let beauty preparations be given them. Then let the young woman who pleases the king be queen instead of Vashti.” This thing pleased the king, and he did so. (Esther 2:1-4)

Sometime later, in fact, perhaps as much as three or four years later, the king decided to find a new queen. Since the king’s decree could not be reversed, even if he wanted to, he was faced with needing to replace the queen. The timing of this probably coincides with Xerxes’ failed invasion of Greece in 480-479 B.C. Herodotus tells us that “Xerxes consoled himself in such times of distress with the pleasures of women” (Herodotus, Histories, 9.108).

The king’s servants suggest an empire-wide search for beautiful young virgin would would be brought to the king’s palace in Susa (Shushan). They would be prepared with all the current time’s best beauty treatments, and then the king would choose his favorite to be queen. The king liked this plan and set it in motion.

This was a pagan society, and its low moral standards should not surprise us (Romans 1:18-32).

In Shushan the citadel there was a certain Jew whose name was Mordecai the son of Jair, the son of Shimei, the son of Kish, a Benjamite. Kish had been carried away from Jerusalem with the captives who had been captured with Jeconiah king of Judah, whom Nebuchadnezzar the king of Babylon had carried away. And Mordecai had brought up Hadassah, that is, Esther, his uncle’s daughter, for she had neither father nor mother. The young woman was lovely and beautiful. When her father and mother died, Mordecai took her as his own daughter. (Esther 2:5-7)

Mordecai was a fourth-generation Jewish captive from the tribe of Benjamin. His great-grandfather had been carried away in the second carrying away into Babylonian captivity in 597 B.C. (2 Kings 24:8-17).

His cousin, Hadassah, had become an orphan, and Mordecai raised her as his own daughter. She was a lovely girl with a pretty face and a beautiful figure.

So it was, when the king’s command and decree were heard, and when many young women were gathered at Shushan the citadel, under the custody of Hegai, that Esther also was taken to the king’s palace, into the care of Hegai the custodian of the women. Now the young woman pleased him, and she obtained his favor; so he readily gave beauty preparations to her, besides her allowance. Then seven choice maidservants were provided for her from the king’s palace, and he moved her and her maidservants to the best place in the house of the women. Esther had not revealed her people or family, for Mordecai had charged her not to reveal it. And every day Mordecai paced in front of the court of the women’s quarters, to learn of Esther’s welfare and what was happening to her. (Esther 2:8-11)

Esther was among the “many young women” gathered at the palace. All the young women were under the care of a man named “Hegai.” He was quickly impressed with Esther and provided her with additional beauty preparations, the best maidservants, and the best dwelling place.

Based on Mordecai’s counsel, Esther did not reveal that she was a Jew. Every day, Mordecai checked on Esther to see how she was doing and what was happening to her.

Mordecai’s place at the king’s gate (Esther 2:19, 21) implies that he probably served in some sort of government role. This seems to have allowed him a level of access to Esther that he may not have had otherwise.

Each young woman’s turn came to go in to King Ahasuerus after she had completed twelve months’ preparation, according to the regulations for the women, for thus were the days of their preparation apportioned: six months with oil of myrrh, and six months with perfumes and preparations for beautifying women. Thus prepared, each young woman went to the king, and she was given whatever she desired to take with her from the women’s quarters to the king’s palace. In the evening she went, and in the morning she returned to the second house of the women, to the custody of Shaashgaz, the king’s eunuch who kept the concubines. She would not go in to the king again unless the king delighted in her and called for her by name. (Esther 2:12-14)

After a year of preparation, each young woman would go to the king and take whatever she wanted from the women’s quarters with her. Each woman would spend the night with the king in his living quarters, and then return to live with the rest of the king’s concubines. She would remain as a part of the king’s concubines until he called for her again. This group was taken care of by the eunuch Shaashgaz.

While we sometimes think of this as a beauty contest, that’s not really what it was. The girls were evaluated based on their overnight stay with the king.

Now when the turn came for Esther the daughter of Abihail the uncle of Mordecai, who had taken her as his daughter, to go in to the king, she requested nothing but what Hegai the king’s eunuch, the custodian of the women, advised. And Esther obtained favor in the sight of all who saw her. So Esther was taken to King Ahasuerus, into his royal palace, in the tenth month, which is the month of Tebeth, in the seventh year of his reign. The king loved Esther more than all the other women, and she obtained grace and favor in his sight more than all the virgins; so he set the royal crown upon her head and made her queen instead of Vashti. Then the king made a great feast, the Feast of Esther, for all his officials and servants; and he proclaimed a holiday in the provinces and gave gifts according to the generosity of a king. (Esther 2:15-18)

When it was Esther’s turn to go in to the king, she only took what Hegai advised her to take. Esther found favor in the eyes of everyone who saw her. She went in to the king in either December 479 B.C. or January 478 B.C. The king loved her above all the other women, and he made her the queen.

Then, a great feast was made in her honor, and a holiday was proclaimed and gifts were given according to the king’s generosity.

“Is there any man so blind as not to perceive that it was entirely providential that one of the small number of captive Jews should be found more beautiful than all the virgins of a hundred and twenty-seven provinces? Can any one question that God gave her that exquisite loveliness for the very occasion?” (Alexander Carson, A Study of God’s Providence in the Book of Esther, 6)

Mordecai Saves the King’s Life.

When virgins were gathered together a second time, Mordecai sat within the king’s gate. Now Esther had not revealed her family and her people, just as Mordecai had charged her, for Esther obeyed the command of Mordecai as when she was brought up by him. In those days, while Mordecai sat within the king’s gate, two of the king’s eunuchs, Bigthan and Teresh, doorkeepers, became furious and sought to lay hands on King Ahasuerus. So the matter became known to Mordecai, who told Queen Esther, and Esther informed the king in Mordecai’s name. And when an inquiry was made into the matter, it was confirmed, and both were hanged on a gallows; and it was written in the book of the chronicles in the presence of the king. (Esther 2:19-23)

Soon after Esther’s installation as queen, when the rest of the girls in the contest were gathered together - probably to transfer them into the king’s harem - Mordecai learns some news that is an integral part of the story.

Mordecai remained a close advisor to Esther. She followed his counsel not to reveal her family or the fact that she is Jewish (Esther 2:10). She continued to obey Mordicai just as she would obey her father, for he had been a father to her (Exodus 20:12). This is a commendable statement about Esther’s character.

As Esther’s trusted advisor, Mordecai spent a lot of time sitting at the king’s gate. He overheard two of the doorkeepers - Bigthan and Teresh - plotting to assassinate the king. We don’t know what, but something had made them “furious,” and they decided taking the king’s life was the answer. This sort of behavior was not uncommon at this time, and years later, Xerxes was assassinated in his bedroom in 465 B.C.

Mordecai passes on what he has overheard to Queen Esther, who passes it on to the king. The king has the matter investigated, and the truth is uncovered. The conspirators were executed on the gallows, and Mordecai’s role in uncovering the plot against the king’s life is recorded in the official records of the kingdom.

While the Jews had many enemies among their captors, as we will soon discover, examples like this show that their loyalty to the LORD God was not in conflict with their duties as good citizens. Mordecai’s actions demonstrate his desire to obey what God commanded them (Jeremiah 29:7).

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