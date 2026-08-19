Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Earnestly Pursuing God
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I agree with your article that we can behold the beauty of the Lord in the ways you suggest. However, I read Psalm 27:4 as David wanting to dwell with God and bask in His glory for eternity. That’s what it means to me.

EPG Ministries

https://EarnestlyPursuingGod.com

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