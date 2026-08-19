God truly is beautiful. When we consider His love, mercy, grace, long suffering, and compassion toward man, we like David, can only ask, “What is man that You are mindful of him, And the son of man that You visit him?” (Psa. 8:4).

As human beings, we have intrinsic value because we are all made in the image of God (Gen. 1:26-27). We are the crowning jewel of His creation and He loves us so much that even while we were enemies, He sent His Son to die for us (Rom. 5:8-9). When we meditate on these rich, Biblical truths, we ought to stand in awe of the beauty of the Lord (Psalm 27:4).

The question we want to ask and answer in this article is how to do it? I want to suggest seven ways in which we can behold the beauty of the Lord.

1. Through the Knowledge of His Character.

First, we can behold the beauty of the Lord through the knowledge of His character. The word “beauty” in Psalm 27:4 carries the idea of “kindness” which is one of the great qualities of God’s character. Paul, the recipient of God’s kindness, wrote much about it.

For example, he spoke of the “exceeding riches of God’s grace and His kindness toward us in Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:7). The elect of God are to put on kindness to be more like God the Father (Col. 3:12). The kindness and love of God appeared toward man through Christ and gives us the opportunity to be saved (Tit. 3:4-5). The kindness of the Lord is truly beautiful to behold.

2. Through True Worship.

Second, we can behold the beauty of the Lord through true worship. The Psalmist urges his audience to, “Give unto the Lord the glory due to His name; Worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness” (Psalm 29:2; cf. 96:9).

It is a beautiful thing to picture the God of Heaven absorbing praise from His creation as He desires true worship offered in both spirit and truth (John 4:24). When we worship God the way He has prescribed, it is a beautiful thing!

3. Through Jesus.

Third, we can behold the beauty of the Lord by seeing the Deity and perfection of Jesus. Philip once asked Jesus, “Show us the Father” (John 14:8). Jesus’ response was very powerful: “Jesus said to him, “Have I been with you so long, and yet you have not known Me, Philip? He who has seen Me has seen the Father; so how can you say, ‘Show us the Father’?” (John 14:9).

When you look at Jesus, you see the beauty of the Lord on display. He took on flesh and dwelt among us (John 1:1-3, 14). John wrote, “we beheld His glory” (John 1:14), and that word “beheld” means to “gaze admiringly” which is in essence “beholding the beauty” of the Lord!

4. Through Obedience.

Fourth, we can behold the beauty of the Lord through obedience. It is a beautiful thing in Scripture when we read of those who obey. For example, in Acts 2, think of the joy those 3,000 experienced upon their hearing the Gospel, receiving it with gladness, and obeying it.

The Ethiopian Eunuch went on his way rejoicing after obeying the Gospel (Acts 8:39). The same is true today as Jesus is the “Author of eternal salvation to all them obey Him” and Heaven rejoices when one obeys from the heart (Heb. 5:8-9; Luke 15:7, 10).

5. Through Prayer.

Fifth, we can behold the beauty of the Lord through prayer. Knowing that God hears the prayers of His children is truly remarkable (1 Pet. 3:12). He encourages us, through His Word, to approach His throne through His Son (Heb. 4:15-16) because He cares for us (1 Pet. 5:7).

If we ask anything according to His will He hears us (1 John 5:14-15). How precious it is to “take it to the Lord in prayer” knowing He will provide the peace that passes understanding through Christ (Phil. 4:6-7).

6. Through Fellowship.

Sixth, we can behold the beauty of the Lord through fellowship with His people. Being with God’s people is a glimpse into what Heaven will be like.

When we assemble to worship God, we recognize that He is the Audience and we are striving to connect our hearts with His through the authorized avenues He has prescribed in the New Testament.

When we lean on each other, cry with each other, and navigate through this life together, we see the beauty of the Lord as He purposed in His eternal mind for the church, i.e the saved, to be a family.

7. Through Eternity.

Seventh and finally, we can behold the beauty of the Lord in eternity. As the hymn reads, “just one glimpse of Him in glory will the toils of life repay” (When We All Get To Heaven). We anticipate truly seeing His beauty on full display.

Words could never do justice for what that will be like, but dear friend, I hope and pray we will obey God from the heart and be faithful unto Him so that we will behold His beauty forever!

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Drew Suttles is a minister for the Quitman church of Christ in Quitman, Georgia, and one of my best friends in this world. They live-stream all their Bible classes and sermons on their YouTube channel.

Drew also hosts the “Weathering the Storm” podcast on the Scattered Abroad Network. Drew talks about facing life’s challenges as a child of God. His podcast will be a blessing to your life.