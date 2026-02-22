Centered on Christ PodcastHistory and the Bible531×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:25-17:25Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.History and the BiblePodcast Episode #182.Jameson StewardFeb 22, 202653ShareTranscriptTwo of my greatest interests are the Bible and history. These two intertwine and cannot be separated. In this podcast, I share my thoughts on the importance of history and the Bible to us. ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCentered on Christ PodcastStudying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. Studying the Bible with Jesus at the center. A podcast paired with the Centered on Christ blog and newsletter. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubePocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJameson StewardRecent EpisodesIt's Ok Not to Say Something Right AwayFeb 15 • Jameson Steward10 Things That Kill a ChurchFeb 8 • Jameson Steward7 Warnings to the Church TodayFeb 1 • Jameson Steward6 Characteristics of a Faithful ChurchJan 25 • Jameson StewardPaul's Voyage to Rome (Acts 27-28)Jan 18 • Jameson StewardPaul Appeals His Case to Caesar (Acts 25-26)Jan 11 • Jameson StewardPaul's Defense Before the Roman Governor Felix (Acts 24) Jan 4 • Jameson Steward