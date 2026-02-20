Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Jesus and His disciples were traveling to Jerusalem when He predicted His betrayal, death, and resurrection (Matthew 20:17-19). On this occasion, their journey took them through the city of Jericho. According to Matthew’s account, “a great multitude followed Him” during this time (verse 29). Because of Jesus’s miraculous ability, news of His presence spread far and wide and created a scene. He was no ordinary tourist.

Hearing the commotion but not able to see, one of the blind men “asked what it meant” (Luke 18:36). When he was told that “Jesus of Nazareth was passing by” (verse 37), both men “cried out, saying, ‘Have mercy on us, O Lord, Son of David!’” (Matthew 20:30). Although they could not see Jesus with their physical eyes, their petition reflected great insight. By referring to Jesus as both “Lord” and “Son of David,” the men acknowledged Him as the Messiah, something others were reluctant to do.

When individuals in the crowd attempted to silence the blind men, “they cried out all the more, saying, ‘Have mercy on us, O Lord, Son of David!’” (verse 31). Jesus was their only hope. They could not remain quiet.

When Jesus heard their request, He “stood still and called them, and said, ‘What do you want Me to do for you?’” (Matthew 20:32). Jesus’s attentiveness to the needs of the men should not be missed.

Despite His determination to go to Jerusalem and finish the work God had given to Him (see Matthew 20:17-19; John 12:27; 17:4; Hebrews 10:5-10), He did not overlook or ignore the blind men. He “stood still” (NKJV) or “stopped” (ESV) to consider their problem. Rather than hastily responding to their request, He asked what they wanted and listened to what they had to say. The Great Physician took time with His patients in Jericho.

When the men asked to have their sight restored (Matthew 20:33), “Jesus had compassion and touched their eyes. And immediately their eyes received sight, and they followed Him” (verse 34). His compassion was unmatched; His power was beyond dispute. Those who witnessed the miracle “gave praise to God” (Luke 18:43).

One note of clarification is in order regarding this miracle. Some have questioned what seem to be contradictory details about the event in the different Gospel accounts.

For example, Luke states Jesus encountered “a certain blind man” as He was approaching Jericho (Luke 18:35). In Matthew’s account, however, He healed two men after “He went out of Jericho” (Matthew 20:29).

It is possible Jesus met one blind man as He entered the city and healed two as He left. It is also possible the texts refer to the old and new locations of Jericho.

Instead of finding fault with the text, let us appreciate the power of Jesus. To God be the glory!

Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.