Esther 3 begins the story that unfolds throughout the rest of the book.

How Esther became the queen laid the groundwork for the rest of the story. Now, we will find out why she is in the position she’s in.

The hand of God continues to be at work in this story.

Haman’s Plan to Destroy the Jews

After these things King Ahasuerus promoted Haman, the son of Hammedatha the Agagite, and advanced him and set his seat above all the princes who were with him. (Esther 3:1)

Some time later, likely several years later, Haman was promoted by the king to the position of chief advisor or prime minister. Similar to what Darius wanted to do for Daniel, Haman was placed second-in-command to the king (Daniel 6:3).

Haman’s connection to the “Agagites” is an interesting one. Some believe this points back to the Amalekite king Saul failed to kill when God said to destroy all the Amalekites (1 Samuel 15:1-35). Both Mordecai and Saul were from the tribe of Benjamin and “the son of Kish” (Esther 2:5; 1 Samuel 9:1-2).

Others believe that Haman was not descended from the same “Agag” during the days of King Saul, but that this name served to remind the Jewish readers of the hostility that existed between the Amalekites and the Jews (Exodus 17:8-16; Numbers 14:4-45; Deuteronomy 25:17-19; Judges 3:13; 6:3, 33; 2 Samuel 1:1-16). It may simply be that the narrator used this term to classify Haman as an enemy who sought to destroy Israel.

Either way, we are meant to immediately see Haman as a deadly enemy of God’s people.

And all the king’s servants who were within the king’s gate bowed and paid homage to Haman, for so the king had commanded concerning him. But Mordecai would not bow or pay homage. Then the king’s servants who were within the king’s gate said to Mordecai, “Why do you transgress the king’s command?” Now it happened, when they spoke to him daily and he would not listen to them, that they told it to Haman, to see whether Mordecai’s words would stand; for Mordecai had told them that he was a Jew. When Haman saw that Mordecai did not bow or pay him homage, Haman was filled with wrath. But he disdained to lay hands on Mordecai alone, for they had told him of the people of Mordecai. Instead, Haman sought to destroy all the Jews who were throughout the whole kingdom of Ahasuerus—the people of Mordecai. (Esther 3:2-6)

According to the king’s command, everyone was supposed to bow down before Haman, as if they were worshipping him. However, Mordecai refused. The king’s servants daily asked him about this; it seems they were trying to convince him to obey the king’s command. They were not eager to get Mordacai in trouble.

Eventually, when Mordecai continues refusing to obey the king’s command, they bring it to Haman’s attention. Mordecai’s reasoning for not bowing down was connected to his being a Jew.

While the Old Testament did not forbid bowing down before rulers and others in authority (Genesis 23:7; 27:29; 1 Samuel 24:8; 2 Samuel 14:4; 1 Kings 1:16), it seems there must have been a little more going on here than merely showing Haman respect. One of the ancient rabbinic interpretations said that Mordecai was avoiding idolatry (Roper, Truth for Today Commentary: Esther, Footnote on p. 490). Mordecai seems to have associated this bowing down with bowing before an idol, or worshipping someone other than the Lord God (Exodus 20:2-3).

When Haman hears about this and sees it for himself, he is enraged. He doesn’t only want to kill Mordecai, but rather, he schemes to destroy all the Jews. Now, Haman’s plan comes into direct conflict with the eternal plan of God (Genesis 12:1-3).

Haman Gets the King to Sign Off on His Plan.

In the first month, which is the month of Nisan, in the twelfth year of King Ahasuerus, they cast Pur (that is, the lot), before Haman to determine the day and the month, until it fell on the twelfth month, which is the month of Adar. Then Haman said to King Ahasuerus, “There is a certain people scattered and dispersed among the people in all the provinces of your kingdom; their laws are different from all other people’s, and they do not keep the king’s laws. Therefore it is not fitting for the king to let them remain. If it pleases the king, let a decree be written that they be destroyed, and I will pay ten thousand talents of silver into the hands of those who do the work, to bring it into the king’s treasuries.” (Esther 3:7-9)

In the king’s twelfth year on the throne, Haman cast lots as a means of trying to determine the will of the gods in his plan to destroy the Jews. The lot revealed the twelfth month of Adar (February/March), which was nearly a year later. Haman was willing to wait that long to put his evil plan into action.

Then Haman approaches the king and explains his plan. He claimed there were people scattered throughout the kingdom whose laws were different from everyone else’s and who did not obey the king’s law. Haman concluded it was not fitting to allow any of these people to live.

Haman proposes that the king sign a decree for the destruction of these people, and Haman promised to pay ten thousand talents of silver into the royal treasury - an enormous sum! One estimated that this would have been “equivalent to two-thirds of the annual budget of the Persian central government” (Clines, Esther, 391). While Haman was certainly a wealthy man, some of this wealth would have probably been confiscated from the murdered Jewish people.

Apparently, Haman knew the king could be swayed by money, and it worked like a charm.

So the king took his signet ring from his hand and gave it to Haman, the son of Hammedatha the Agagite, the enemy of the Jews. And the king said to Haman, “The money and the people are given to you, to do with them as seems good to you.” (Esther 3:10-11)

After hearing about the money, the king quickly agrees to Haman’s proposal and gives him his signet ring. This was used to sign official royal documents. Now Haman’s plan has the authority of the Persian Empire behind it.

It’s no coincidence that Haman is now identified as “the enemy of the Jews” by the narrator.

Then the king’s scribes were called on the thirteenth day of the first month, and a decree was written according to all that Haman commanded—to the king’s satraps, to the governors who were over each province, to the officials of all people, to every province according to its script, and to every people in their language. In the name of King Ahasuerus it was written, and sealed with the king’s signet ring. And the letters were sent by couriers into all the king’s provinces, to destroy, to kill, and to annihilate all the Jews, both young and old, little children and women, in one day, on the thirteenth day of the twelfth month, which is the month of Adar, and to plunder their possessions. A copy of the document was to be issued as law in every province, being published for all people, that they should be ready for that day. The couriers went out, hastened by the king’s command; and the decree was proclaimed in Shushan the citadel. So the king and Haman sat down to drink, but the city of Shushan was perplexed. (Esther 3:12-15)

On the thirteenth day of the first month (March/April), the decree was put in writing with the king’s name and “seal of approval,” and sent throughout the kingdom in every language.

Three words are used to describe what would happen to the Jews: destroy, kill, and annihilate. This decree included young and old, as well as little children and women. All of their wealth could be taken by those who killed them.

The messengers went out and proclaimed the message throughout the kingdom. When it was read in the capital, the people of Shushan were “confused.” For a city that supposedly cared so much about law and order, this seemed far from that.

While the nation and the city were in a state of confusion, the king and Haman enjoyed a drunken banquet together.

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