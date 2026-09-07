Beginning in Esther 5, we read of how Haman’s murderous plan failed and how the Jews were saved by God through the courage of Queen Esther.

She risked her life in trusting God to save her people.

Esther Invites the King and Haman to Multiple Banquets.

Now it happened on the third day that Esther put on her royal robes and stood in the inner court of the king’s palace, across from the king’s house, while the king sat on his royal throne in the royal house, facing the entrance of the house. So it was, when the king saw Queen Esther standing in the court, that she found favor in his sight, and the king held out to Esther the golden scepter that was in his hand. Then Esther went near and touched the top of the scepter. And the king said to her, “What do you wish, Queen Esther? What is your request? It shall be given to you—up to half the kingdom!” So Esther answered, “If it pleases the king, let the king and Haman come today to the banquet that I have prepared for him.” (Esther 5:1-4)

After three days and nights of fasting (Esther 4:16), Esther prepares herself and goes to the king just as she promised Mordecai. She dressed herself up to look the part as Queen of Persia and went into the king’s court. When the king saw her, “she found favor in his sight,” and he extended his scepter to her. Esther’s life would be spared. The Lord was at work in the heart of the king (Proverbs 21:1).

The king immediately asks what Esther wants. He knew the risk she took by appearing without his calling for her. While his offer of up to half the kingdom may not have been literal, the point was that whatever she needed, he would do whatever it took to help her.

But Esther does not yet tell the king what she really wants. She invites the king and Haman to a banquet that she has prepared. As we will see, Esther’s three days and nights of fasting had been spent making a careful plan for what she would do.

Then the king said, “Bring Haman quickly, that he may do as Esther has said.” So the king and Haman went to the banquet that Esther had prepared. At the banquet of wine the king said to Esther, “What is your petition? It shall be granted you. What is your request, up to half the kingdom? It shall be done!” Then Esther answered and said, “My petition and request is this: If I have found favor in the sight of the king, and if it pleases the king to grant my petition and fulfill my request, then let the king and Haman come to the banquet which I will prepare for them, and tomorrow I will do as the king has said.” (Esther 5:5-8)

The king quickly sent for Haman, and they dined together with Esther. Haman’s reaction later in this chapter implies he did not usually dine with the king and queen in such a private setting and was greatly flattered by this invitation (Esther 5:9).

At the banquet, the king again asked Esther, “What do you want? Whatever it is, just ask, and it’s yours!” Esther followed her carefully made plan. She invited the king and Haman to a second banquet, and then she would tell the king her request.

Haman’s Plan to Hang Mordecai.

So Haman went out that day joyful and with a glad heart; but when Haman saw Mordecai in the king’s gate, and that he did not stand or tremble before him, he was filled with indignation against Mordecai. Nevertheless Haman restrained himself and went home, and he sent and called for his friends and his wife Zeresh. Then Haman told them of his great riches, the multitude of his children, everything in which the king had promoted him, and how he had advanced him above the officials and servants of the king. Moreover Haman said, “Besides, Queen Esther invited no one but me to come in with the king to the banquet that she prepared; and tomorrow I am again invited by her, along with the king. Yet all this avails me nothing, so long as I see Mordecai the Jew sitting at the king’s gate.” Then his wife Zeresh and all his friends said to him, “Let a gallows be made, fifty cubits high, and in the morning suggest to the king that Mordecai be hanged on it; then go merrily with the king to the banquet.” And the thing pleased Haman; so he had the gallows made. (Esther 5:9-14)

Haman heads home, his head in the clouds. His ego had been puffed up to gargantuan levels by eating alone with the king and queen. But on his way home, Haman sees Mordecai, and Mordecai refuses to either stand or bow down before Haman. Haman’s happy evening quickly turned dark with anger. The foolish effects Haman’s pride had on him are meant to appear almost comical to the reader.

Haman controls his anger and returns home. He calls for his friends and his wife, Zeresh, and recounts to them all of his wealth, his many children, and his position of great power that the king had given him. Herodutous observed that the Persians believed “the chief proof of manliness is to be the father of a large family of boys” (Herodotus, Histories, 1.136). As he boasted about his many achievements, he placed the personal invitation to a dinner with only the king and the queen at the top.

However, Haman says, “It all means nothing at all so long as Mordecai continues to live.” His wife and friends suggest he build a gallows 75 feet high to hang Mordecai on, and then ask the king for permission to execute Mordecai. They imply that since Haman is so powerful and favored by the king, surely the king will not deny his request. The point of gallows this high was to make an example out of Mordecai - to publicly humiliate him and his family, which, unbeknownst to them, includes the Queen of Persia.

Haman is pleased by their suggestion and he has the gallows built. Things are looking very dark for the Jewish people. It appears there is nothing that can stop this very powerful, and very evil enemy.

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Read more in the Return From Exile series here.