Esther 8-10 is the final section of the book of Esther.

It describes how the Jews were delivered from the evil plan of Haman, because while Haman had been dealt with, the decree commanding the Jews’ destruction was still in force.

On that day King Ahasuerus gave Queen Esther the house of Haman, the enemy of the Jews. And Mordecai came before the king, for Esther had told how he was related to her. So the king took off his signet ring, which he had taken from Haman, and gave it to Mordecai; and Esther appointed Mordecai over the house of Haman. (Esther 8:1-2)

On the same day Haman was executed, the king gave all of Haman’s possessions to Queen Esther. The king could do this probably because the possessions of criminals convicted of a capital offense went to the royal crown (an example of this is seen in 1 Kings 21:7-16).

Not only did she receive all of Haman’s possessions, but the king gave Haman’s signet ring to Mordecai - meaning Mordecai now had Haman’s job and all the authority that went along with it! Esther appointed Mordecai over Haman’s house to handle his possessions for her. Now, two of the most influential positions in the Persian Empire were held by Esther and Mordecai.

Now Esther spoke again to the king, fell down at his feet, and implored him with tears to counteract the evil of Haman the Agagite, and the scheme which he had devised against the Jews. And the king held out the golden scepter toward Esther. So Esther arose and stood before the king, and said, “If it pleases the king, and if I have found favor in his sight and the thing seems right to the king and I am pleasing in his eyes, let it be written to revoke the letters devised by Haman, the son of Hammedatha the Agagite, which he wrote to annihilate the Jews who are in all the king’s provinces. For how can I endure to see the evil that will come to my people? Or how can I endure to see the destruction of my countrymen?” (Esther 8:3-6)

Esther begs the king with tears to do something to counteract the evil plan of Haman to destroy the Jews. The decree that the Jews be destroyed on the thirteenth day of the twelfth month (Esther 3:13) was still in force. The laws of the Medes and Persians could not be changed or revoked once signed into law (Daniel 6:8, 15).

It seems the king had forgotten about the issue of the Jewish people. He had dealt with Haman and protected Esther and Mordecai, but apparently he needed to be reminded about the full scope of the issue. Esther approaches the king again, this time a bit differently, and appeals once more for the life of her people.

Then King Ahasuerus said to Queen Esther and Mordecai the Jew, “Indeed, I have given Esther the house of Haman, and they have hanged him on the gallows because he tried to lay his hand on the Jews. You yourselves write a decree concerning the Jews, as you please, in the king’s name, and seal it with the king’s signet ring; for whatever is written in the king’s name and sealed with the king’s signet ring no one can revoke.” So the king’s scribes were called at that time, in the third month, which is the month of Sivan, on the twenty-third day; and it was written, according to all that Mordecai commanded, to the Jews, the satraps, the governors, and the princes of the provinces from India to Ethiopia, one hundred and twenty-seven provinces in all, to every province in its own script, to every people in their own language, and to the Jews in their own script and language. And he wrote in the name of King Ahasuerus, sealed it with the king’s signet ring, and sent letters by couriers on horseback, riding on royal horses bred from swift steeds. By these letters the king permitted the Jews who were in every city to gather together and protect their lives—to destroy, kill, and annihilate all the forces of any people or province that would assault them, both little children and women, and to plunder their possessions, on one day in all the provinces of King Ahasuerus, on the thirteenth day of the twelfth month, which is the month of Adar. A copy of the document was to be issued as a decree in every province and published for all people, so that the Jews would be ready on that day to avenge themselves on their enemies. The couriers who rode on royal horses went out, hastened and pressed on by the king’s command. And the decree was issued in Shushan the citadel. (Esther 8:7-14)

The king speaks of what he had already done, and what he would do for the Jewish people. He turned everything over into the hands of Esther and Mordecai and told them to write a decree however they pleased, and it would be sealed with his own signet ring. Basically, he tells them, “You write the law, and I will sign off on whatever you do.”

The first decree could not be revoked, but a second decree could be written that worked against the first one. So, the king’s scribes were brought in, and on the twenty-third day of the third month (around our May or June), the decree went out to the entire kingdom.

The decree stated that the king allowed the Jewish people to defend their lives and property against those who might try to kill them. Before this decree, they would either have to die voluntarily or rebel and face the wrath of the Persian military. Now, they could fight back, and the Persian government would not interfere. The Jews could not go on the offensive according to this law, but they were allowed to defend themselves against whoever attacked them.

So Mordecai went out from the presence of the king in royal apparel of blue and white, with a great crown of gold and a garment of fine linen and purple; and the city of Shushan rejoiced and was glad. The Jews had light and gladness, joy and honor. And in every province and city, wherever the king’s command and decree came, the Jews had joy and gladness, a feast and a holiday. Then many of the people of the land became Jews, because fear of the Jews fell upon them. (Esther 8:15-17)

After signing this decree, Mordecai made a grand public appearance as the new “second in command” of Persia. The Jews celebrated both the rise of Mordecai and the decree from the king allowing them to defend themselves against their enemies.

Many of the people in Persia converted to Judaism because they had learned to fear the Jews, and by extension, the God of the Jews.

Read more in the Return From Exile series here.

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