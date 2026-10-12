Centered on Christ

Centered on Christ

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Charisse Tyson's avatar
Charisse Tyson
2d

Its so cool that I listened to Pastor Jackson talking about this this morning, and got your email today. I love it when God does that. ❤️

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C.A. Campbell's avatar
C.A. Campbell
2d

No matter what it looks like, God will always perform His Word.

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