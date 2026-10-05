At the end of Esther 6, Haman’s carefully made plans to destroy the Jews and kill Mordecai begin to unravel.

Esther 7 shows Haman, the enemy of God and His people, being destroyed. It’s a powerful lesson that all who side against God will ultimately fall before Him (Romans 14:10-11).

Esther Accuses Haman

So the king and Haman went to dine with Queen Esther. And on the second day, at the banquet of wine, the king again said to Esther, “What is your petition, Queen Esther? It shall be granted you. And what is your request, up to half the kingdom? It shall be done!” Then Queen Esther answered and said, “If I have found favor in your sight, O king, and if it pleases the king, let my life be given me at my petition, and my people at my request. For we have been sold, my people and I, to be destroyed, to be killed, and to be annihilated. Had we been sold as male and female slaves, I would have held my tongue, although the enemy could never compensate for the king’s loss.” So King Ahasuerus answered and said to Queen Esther, “Who is he, and where is he, who would dare presume in his heart to do such a thing?” And Esther said, “The adversary and enemy is this wicked Haman!” So Haman was terrified before the king and queen. (Esther 7:1-6)

The king asks Esther again, “What is it you want? I’ll give you whatever you ask for!” Esther respectfully tells the king that her request is about saving her life and the life of her people. She and her people had been sold - not into slavery - but to be destroyed!

The king demands, “Who is the one who would dare do this? Where is he?” His question gave Esther the opportunity she needed to accuse Haman. She says, “The one who is the enemy is this wicked Haman!” She is pointing out that not only is Haman the enemy of the Jewish people, he is also the enemy of the king and Persian for seeking to destroy a group of loyal citizens.

Haman is terrified before the king and queen. He knows his life is in danger.

Haman is Executed

Then the king arose in his wrath from the banquet of wine and went into the palace garden; but Haman stood before Queen Esther, pleading for his life, for he saw that evil was determined against him by the king. When the king returned from the palace garden to the place of the banquet of wine, Haman had fallen across the couch where Esther was. Then the king said, “Will he also assault the queen while I am in the house?” As the word left the king’s mouth, they covered Haman’s face. Now Harbonah, one of the eunuchs, said to the king, “Look! The gallows, fifty cubits high, which Haman made for Mordecai, who spoke good on the king’s behalf, is standing at the house of Haman.” Then the king said, “Hang him on it!” So they hanged Haman on the gallows that he had prepared for Mordecai. Then the king’s wrath subsided. (Esther 7:7-10)

The king becomes so angry that he goes outside into the palace garden. Perhaps he does this to “cool off” to make a better decision. Perhaps he realizes what Haman convinced him to do (Esther 3), and now he has a real problem on his hands.

While the king is outside in the garden, Haman throws himself on Queen Esther couch, probably to kiss her feet. He begs for his life, for he knows the king was planning to do him harm. Some think Haman may have accidentally fallen on the queen. But whatever the case, what he does violates the rules that applied to the king’s wives and concubines.

When the king returns and sees Haman fallen across the couch where Esther was, he says, “Is he going to attack the queen while I’m home in my own house?” These words sealed Haman’s fate, and the guards covered Haman’s face to receive his death sentence from the king.

One of the king’s servants spoke of the gallows Haman had built to execute Mordecai who had spoken good on the king’s behalf. This shows that Haman was not aligned with those who sought the good of the king. The king says, “Hang him on it!”

And so, Haman was hanged and publicly humiliated on his own gallows. The enemy of the Jews, who tried to destroy them, had himself been destroyed. But, the decree against the Jews still existed, and could not be overturned. The Jew’s problem was not yet completely solved. The rest of the book of Esther reveals how the entire nation was saved by Esther.

Read more in the Return From Exile series here.

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