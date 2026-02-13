Certain truths are obvious. For example, students of the Bible recognize God has a plan for man’s behavior. He expects His followers to live in a manner reflecting His holiness. So Peter wrote: “but as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct” (1 Peter 1:15).

Given this admonition, and many others like it, it is not a mistake to say God wants man to avoid sinful thoughts and actions. Consequently, rather than living according to our desires, our behavior should be moderated by His plan. Paul thus encouraged the Philippians:

“Only let your conduct be worthy of the gospel of Christ” (Philippians 1:27).

But if it is obvious God has a certain way He expects man to live, it is just as obvious that we often fall woefully short of meeting His expectations. Whether because of weakness, ignorance or rebellion, we often sin.

Importantly, the problem of sin is not limited to a struggling few, for Scripture declares: “…all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). Because sin separates man from God (Isaiah 59:1-2), our status as sinners is indeed dire.

Thankfully, God, in His infinite wisdom, recognized this problem and planned from all eternity to make provisions so that man might be reconciled to Him (Ephesians 3:11). His plan involved sending His Son to die in our place.

This should not be taken to mean God overlooks or encourages man’s sinful behavior. It simply means He has a plan to save man. We should seek to avoid sin. If we fall short, however, we must understand God’s plan is capable of saving us. John summarized this idea and wrote:

“My little children, these things I write to you, so that you may not sin. And if anyone sins, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous. And He Himself is the propitiation for our sins, and not for ours only but also for the whole world” (1 John 2:1-2).

Because God’s plan to save man is revealed in Scripture, we must make every effort to learn about it. As we study the scheme of redemption, we will almost certainly grow in appreciation for the wonderful love God possesses for humanity.

Although we do not deserve His mercy, He willingly sent His Son to pay the price for our sins. In fact, “He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him” (2 Corinthians 5:21). How thankful we should be for the grace of God (cf. Ephesians 2:8-9; Titus 2:11)!

Never forget God “desires all men to be saved” (1 Timothy 2:4). This includes you!

Chad Ramsey preaches for the Gloster Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi. You can access their Bible classes and Chad’s sermons on Gloster Street’s YouTube page.

Chad was - and still is - “my preacher” from when I spent my high school and early college years at Gloster Street. I’m thankful to be able to share some of his writings with you.